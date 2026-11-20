Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan discussed 'Maatrubhumi's' storyline at ABP Summit.

He compared 'Maatrubhumi' to 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan's' family impact.

Khan desires new projects; 'Dabangg' sequel is confirmed.

'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2' unlikely; matching original's emotional impact.

While speaking at the ABP Network Summit, Salman Khan opened up about the expectations surrounding Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. He went on to explain what audiences can expect from the film. He also compared its storyline to his 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, saying it is based on an incident during a border skirmish and its impact on the families involved.

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Actor Shares Expectations From 'Maatrubhumi'

Talking about what he hopes the film will achieve, he said, "Dekhiye, humne iss intension se movie toh nahi banai hai ki ye sabse badi disaster ho jae. Intension yahi hai ki ye film release ho, log dekhen...theatre mai jaake, aur logon ko ye film pasand aaye." [Look, we haven't made the film with the intention of it becoming the biggest disaster. Our intention is simply for the film to be released, for people to watch it in theatres and for them to like it.]

Salman Khan Compares 'Maatrubhumi' To 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'

The actor also drew a comparison with Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan while explaining the story's background. He said the film centres on an incident that took place during a border skirmish and examines its impact on the families involved.

He said, "Jaise aapne bajrangi bhaijaan dekhi thi, ye usi prakaar ki film hai jahan pe ek border Skirmish par ek incident hua tha, unke jo parivaar par effect hue hain, uspar ye film based hai." [Maatrubhumi is like Bajrangi Bhaijaan. It is based on an incident that took place during a border skirmish and the impact it had on the families involved.]

ABP Network के Southern Rising Summit में सुपरस्टार सलमान ख़ान और एक्ट्रेस चित्रांगदा सिंह की धमाकेदार एंट्री लाइव देखें : https://t.co/SHKBrs28BA #SalmanKhan #Maatrubhumi #SouthernRisingSummit2026 #SouthernRisingSummit #ABPNews | @MeghaSPrasad | @BeingSalmanKhan | @IChitrangda https://t.co/xkjyT3AsTn — ABP News (@ABPNews) November 20, 2026

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'Bajrangi Bhaijaan Ke Upar Koi Film Jaana...'

When asked if his popular films, such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick and Tiger, could get sequels, Salman indicated that he would rather explore something fresh. He said, "Kuch alag karenge, kuch naya karenge." [We'll do something different, something new.]

He then gave fans an update on the Dabangg franchise, adding, "Dabangg ka toh aa hi jaega. Dabangg kyuki hamare haath mai hai." [Dabangg will definitely happen, because that is in our hands.]

Salman also explained why he feels it would be difficult to make a second instalment of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. According to the actor, matching the original film's emotional impact and audience connection would be a major challenge.

He said, "Bajrangi Bhaijaan ke upar koi film jaana, I don't think it's possible...emotionally and the connect. Toh woh karna hi nahi jahan par second film first film se compare ho. I don't think Bajrangi Bhaijaan banegi." [Making a film that surpasses Bajrangi Bhaijaan, I don't think it's possible, emotionally or in terms of the connection. So, it's better not to make a sequel where the second film would be compared with the first. I don't think Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 will happen.]