‘Ma Kisi Ka Gaya To Kaisa Lagta Hai?’ Jackie Shroff Gets Angry At Paps At Asha Bhosle’s Funeral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Singer Asha Bhosle passed away from organ failure at 92.

Jackie Shroff emotionally reacted to Bhosle's passing.

Shroff questioned media about feelings during mourning.

Bhosle's cremation ceremony to be held with state honors.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle breathed her last on Sunday at Breach Candy Hospital after suffering multiple organ failure. She was 92. The singer had been rushed to the hospital after experiencing extreme exhaustion and a chest infection, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle said.

Her mortal remains were brought to her residence on Sunday evening, and people gathered on Monday at her residence to pay their last respects. Ahead of her antim yatra, several celebrities arrived at her home to bid her a final goodbye.

Jackie Shroff’s Viral Video

Amid this, a video of Jackie Shroff has gone viral on social media. The actor appeared visibly upset when paparazzi asked him how he was feeling at the moment.

ALSO READ| Yuzvendra Chahal’s New ‘Love Interest’? Actor Shows Private Chat In Viral Video

“Kasha vatnar, konachi aai geli tar? Aamchi aai geli hai. Kasa vatel manje, tera bolne ka matlab hai, kesa lagta hai maa kisi ki gayi to kesa lagta hai. [How would it feel if someone’s mother passes away? Our mother is gone. What do you mean by asking how it feels? How does it feel when someone loses their mother?]”

He further added, “Bas, khatam ho gaya baat. Hi time nahi re bolaycha, rahu de dada, ghari jaa. [That’s it, the matter ends there. This is not the time to say such things. Let it be, brother, go home.]”

ALSO READ| Who Survives Asha Bhosle? Son Anand, Granddaughter Zanai And Siblings Meena, Usha, Hridaynath

Shroff then said, “Waisa hi laga [Felt exactly the same]” before ending the conversation with folded hands. Throughout the exchange, he was inside his car and was not visible as the windows were covered with sunshades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

Asha Bhosle Last Rites

The last rites of Asha Bhosle are taking place at Shivaji Park Crematorium at 4 pm today. She will be cremated with full state honours. Heavy security arrangements have been made at the venue, and several political leaders and film personalities are expected to attend.