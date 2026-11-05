Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nitesh Tiwari directs two-part epic; its first releases November 2026.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has shared his reaction to 'Ramayana', starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi. Taking to X, the director appreciated the film's visual scale and the performances of its lead cast. He also singled out the pre-climax and climax sequences, saying he loved every bit of them.

#Ramayana… the sheer scale of the film and the visuals on the big screen are spectacular to watch. Ranbir as Rama, especially from the Vanavasam onwards, is serene yet magnificent. Yash brings a menacing presence as Ravana, while Sai Pallavi is graceful as Sita. The pre-climax and climax… loved every bit of it. Congratulations @malhotra_namit, @niteshtiwari22 and the entire team on bringing such an ambitious vision so beautifully to the screen. 🙏 November 5, 2026

Rajamouli On Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi's Performances

Commenting on the actors' portrayals, Rajamouli described Ranbir Kapoor as "serene yet magnificent" in the role of Lord Rama, particularly from the Vanavasam portions onwards. He called Yash's screen presence as Ravana menacing, while describing Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Sita as graceful.

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SS Rajamouli Congratulates 'Ramayana' Team

In his post, Rajamouli also highlighted the film's spectacular visuals and the experience of watching its grand scale on the big screen. He congratulated producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and the entire team for bringing such an ambitious vision to the screen.

'Ramayana' Release Date And Cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and will also be available in IMAX.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The ensemble cast also includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles.

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'Ramayana' To Release In Two Parts

The ambitious adaptation of the Hindu epic is planned as a two-part cinematic project. While the first instalment will arrive in November 2026, Ramayana: Part 2 is scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, the project brings together Prime Focus Studios, DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.