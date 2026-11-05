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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Loved Every Bit Of It': 'Ramayana' Gets SS Rajamouli's Thumbs-Up, Filmmaker Praises Ranbir Kapoor And Yash

'Loved Every Bit Of It': 'Ramayana' Gets SS Rajamouli's Thumbs-Up, Filmmaker Praises Ranbir Kapoor And Yash

SS Rajamouli reviews Ramayana, praising Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Rama, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The filmmaker also applauds the film's grand visuals and climax.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 05:14 PM (IST)
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  • Nitesh Tiwari directs two-part epic; its first releases November 2026.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has shared his reaction to 'Ramayana', starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi. Taking to X, the director appreciated the film's visual scale and the performances of its lead cast. He also singled out the pre-climax and climax sequences, saying he loved every bit of them.

Rajamouli On Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi's Performances

Commenting on the actors' portrayals, Rajamouli described Ranbir Kapoor as "serene yet magnificent" in the role of Lord Rama, particularly from the Vanavasam portions onwards. He called Yash's screen presence as Ravana menacing, while describing Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Sita as graceful.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani And Other Divas’ Looks Are Your Go-To For Celeb-Inspired Diwali Fashion | See PICS

SS Rajamouli Congratulates 'Ramayana' Team

In his post, Rajamouli also highlighted the film's spectacular visuals and the experience of watching its grand scale on the big screen. He congratulated producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and the entire team for bringing such an ambitious vision to the screen.

'Ramayana' Release Date And Cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and will also be available in IMAX.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The ensemble cast also includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Raha's Special Connection With Ramayana, Says She Will Appear In Film

'Ramayana' To Release In Two Parts

The ambitious adaptation of the Hindu epic is planned as a two-part cinematic project. While the first instalment will arrive in November 2026, Ramayana: Part 2 is scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, the project brings together Prime Focus Studios, DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is 'Ramayana' a single film or a multi-part project?

'Ramayana' is planned as a two-part cinematic project. The first part releases in November 2026, and 'Ramayana: Part 2' is scheduled for Diwali 2027.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 05 Nov 2026 05:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Yash Sai Pallavi SS Rajamouli Ramayana Part 1
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