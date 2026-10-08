‘Love You, Bala’: Nana Patekar’s Last Words To Friend Tukaram Mundhe Days Before His Death

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actor Nana Patekar, 75, died from cardiac arrest.

Close friend Tukaram Mundhe mourned, recalling their last conversation.

His four-decade career featured diverse, critically acclaimed film roles.

Patekar continued acting in recent films, including Housefull 5.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died at 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa, leaving the industry and his friends mourning his loss. Patekar was found unconscious in the early hours of Thursday and was taken to hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for 45 minutes. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Department of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, said the actor remained in asystole during resuscitation, indicating no electrical activity in his heart. A medico-legal case has been registered, with a post-mortem examination expected. Friend Tukaram Mundhe remembered him as an exceptional artist and human being.

Tukaram Mundhe Remembers Nana Patekar

Maharashtra Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration Tukaram Mundhe, who described Nana Patekar as a close friend, shared an emotional tribute after the actor’s death. Mundhe said he had spoken to Patekar just eight days before his death and had no idea that their conversation would be their last. Sharing a photograph of the actor, he wrote:

“Nana Patekar is no more. I have lost not merely an exceptional artist, but an extraordinary human being and a dear friend, someone whose warmth and affection touched everyone around him. We spoke just eight days ago. I could never have imagined that it would be our last conversation. His last words to me were: 'Love you, Bala.' Those words will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

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Mundhe further wrote:

“Some people leave behind memories. A few leave behind a part of themselves in our lives. Nana was one of them. Goodbye, my friend. You will be deeply missed, and forever remembered.”

Nana Patekar’s Acting Career

Patekar worked across films and theatre for more than four decades and built a reputation for performances that could shift between intense drama, action and comedy.

His notable films included Krantiveer, Agneepath, Ab Tak Chhappan and The Attacks of 26/11. He also displayed a different side of his acting in Welcome, where his comic timing made his character one of the film’s most remembered elements.

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His earlier work in Parinda and Salaam Bombay! further established him as a prominent performer. Over the years, Patekar also remained active in mainstream cinema, taking on varied roles rather than being limited to one particular genre.

Nana Patekar’s Last Films

Patekar continued appearing on screen in the years leading up to his death. He was part of Housefull 5, which featured Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. He also appeared as a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O' Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. His recent work also included a cameo in Subedar, featuring Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.

Across these projects, Patekar continued to take on roles that allowed him to explore different shades of his acting. Nana Patekar leaves behind a body of work spanning generations of Indian cinema. His performances, particularly in films such as Krantiveer, Parinda, Ab Tak Chhappan and Welcome, remain an important part of his legacy.