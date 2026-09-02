Olivia Dean, 5SOS, KATSEYE To Perform At Lollapalooza 2027? Fans Decode Cryptic Clues

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lollapalooza India 2027 returns to Mumbai, line-up currently unannounced.

Singer Olivia Dean reportedly confirmed headlining the festival to fans.

Fans are decoding social media posts for other potential performers.

Rumored acts include 5SOS, KATSEYE, Fontaines D.C., Limp Bizkit.

Lollapalooza India 2027 tickets are set to go on sale, but fans are already more interested in one question: who will actually perform in Mumbai? With the official line-up still under wraps, social media users have been busy decoding possible clues from the festival’s posts, with names including Olivia Dean, 5SOS, KATSEYE, Fontaines D.C. and Limp Bizkit emerging in fan theories.

Lollapalooza India will return to Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 23 and 24, 2027. The two-day festival is expected to feature four stages and more than 20 hours of live music. However, the festival has yet to publish its complete artist line-up on its official platform.

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Olivia Dean To Headline Lollapalooza India 2027

While the festival has not officially announced its full line-up, British singer Olivia Dean has appeared to confirm her own appearance at Lollapalooza India 2027.

According to reports, fans who had signed up for updates from Dean received a message early on September 1 stating, “I’m headlining Lollapalooza 2027!!” The message reportedly came with an artist-sale link and a code that could be used to purchase tickets through BookMyShow.

OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED 🚨



Olivia Dean @ Lollapalooza India 2027! She has sent over a text message to everyone who signed up for India updates on her Laylo link. pic.twitter.com/UgbBGSLB77 — Samarth (@iamstake) September 1, 2026

The clues reportedly began appearing earlier. On August 28, Dean is said to have shared an image from her tour on Instagram Stories, accompanied by an Indian flag emoji and the words, “See you soon?” The attached link directed fans to an India-specific RSVP page, where another message reportedly appeared: “India! more coming soon...”

Fans Decode Lollapalooza India's Social Media Clues

Olivia Dean isn't the only name fans believe they've spotted in the festival's cryptic posts. Social media users have been trying to match images and visual references shared by Lollapalooza India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lollapalooza India (@lollaindia)

One Reddit user attempted to decode the clues and shared their interpretation of several posts. Explaining the possible references, the user wrote, "Olivia Dean, the strawberry is the Like symbol when you double tap her posts since she's a Rings winner on Instagram, and there's an olive peeking in the background. 5SOS, Timer stops at 5 seconds, and there's a sun at the back. Katseye, Gameboy is their song, there's a cat inside the screen and eyes everywhere in the background. Fontaines DC, Skinty Fia album deer with the Heart from album Favourite. Limp Bizkit, chocolate starfish their album."

(Image Source: r/EggNo2104)

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5SOS, KATSEYE, Fontaines D.C. And Limp Bizkit Also Rumoured

Based on these interpretations, fans are speculating that 5SOS, KATSEYE, Fontaines D.C. and Limp Bizkit could also be part of the Lollapalooza India 2027 line-up.

However, these names remain fan speculation for now, with no complete official confirmation from Lollapalooza India. Despite that, the theories have already generated plenty of excitement online, as fans eagerly wait for the festival to reveal the full list of performers.