Lock Upp Debate: Ram Kapoor Calls Cheating Forgivable, Akanksha Says It’s A Choice

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ram Kapoor's infidelity comments sparked controversy on 'Lock Upp'.

He suggested rebuilding marriage after cheating, deeming it forgivable.

Akanksha Chamola strongly disagreed, stating infidelity is a conscious choice.

Online reactions criticized Ram Kapoor's views as problematic.

Television actor Ram Kapoor has landed in fresh controversy on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa after his comments on infidelity and marriage sparked intense debate online. Already under scrutiny for recent remarks and behaviour inside the house, Ram is now being criticised for suggesting that cheating does not always have to end a marriage. His views came during an open discussion with fellow contestants, where he spoke about forgiveness, emotional bonds, and long-term relationships. While some viewers saw his perspective as practical, many strongly disagreed, calling his comments problematic. The conversation has now become one of the most talked-about moments from the reality show this week.

Ram Kapoor On Cheating

The debate began when contestant Shreya Kalra asked Ram Kapoor whether he would seek another relationship if he found out his partner had cheated on him. Ram responded by saying he would rather try to rebuild the relationship than walk away.“No, you find the connection again. I'll tell you something. If you really love your partner, nothing is a deal-breaker. Marriage is hard, and it's a journey. You have to work at your marriage every day.”

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He further explained that long marriages often go through difficult phases, and mistakes can happen. “Sometimes during 20-25 years of marriage, what happens is you have highs and lows, good periods and bad periods. Bad phase mein agar galti se kisi ek se kuch ho jaaye, agar aap unke bagair nahi jee sakte aur aapne bacchon ke bagair nahi jee sakte, then time heals everything, and nothing is a dealbreaker. Sometimes it happens by mistake.” His remarks quickly became a major talking point both inside and outside the house.

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Akanksha Disagrees Strongly

Actor Akanksha Chamola strongly disagreed with Ram’s take during the conversation. She argued that cheating cannot be dismissed as an accident, especially when physical intimacy involves deliberate choices. According to Akanksha, infidelity is never something that happens “by mistake”, as it involves a series of conscious decisions. Her response added another layer to the already heated discussion and reflected what many viewers later echoed online. The clash of opinions has divided audiences, with some supporting Ram’s belief in forgiveness and others rejecting his views entirely.

#AkankshaChamola is absolutely right here✅

Cheating on your partner is a choice! pic.twitter.com/62MjZig9BX — VD (@vdblessing) June 29, 2026

Social Media Reaction And Show Update

Soon after the episode aired, clips from the conversation began circulating widely on social media, triggering strong reactions. Several viewers criticised Ram Kapoor’s comments. One user wrote, “I appreciate these unscripted shows; it shows how problematic the folks we admire are.” Another said, “Ram Kapoor really lost his mind.” A third commented, “Ram Kapoor has lost his sanity, I guess.” Meanwhile, the competition inside Lock Upp continues to intensify. Sunita Ahuja, Harshad Chopda, and Akanksha Chamola have already secured safety from elimination this week. The remaining contestants are still battling to stay in the game.

The upcoming episode will see Farah Khan review the contestants’ performances before announcing more safe participants. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.