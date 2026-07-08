'Will Ruin Your Career': Akanksha Choudhary Threatens Shreya Kalra After Nose Injury

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lock Upp's new digital canteen sparked a major confrontation.

Shreya Kalra accidentally hit Akansha's nose, causing it to bleed.

The incident escalated into a harsh verbal exchange between them.

Housemates intervened, but the house remained intensely divided.

The opening of the digital canteen in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa quickly turned into one of the season's most explosive moments. What began as contestants placing food orders soon spiralled into a heated confrontation between Shreya Kalra and Akansha Chowdhury. A disagreement over a meal order escalated into a physical scuffle, leaving Akansha with a bleeding nose. Despite Shreya insisting the injury was accidental, tempers only worsened as both contestants exchanged harsh words. The dramatic incident soon pulled other inmates into the argument, making the canteen task one of the most chaotic moments witnessed inside the Lock Upp house.

Digital Canteen Fight

The latest episode introduced the house's digital canteen after Shreya Kalra earned an access card that allowed her to order food for all contestants for an entire week.

After placing everyone's orders, Shreya asked Akansha immediately whether she wanted to apologise. Akansha replied, "No," After that, Shreya Kalra spoke, "Main bas apni baat prove karna chahti hoon ki aap sirf bewakoof hi nahi, battameez bhi hain, chorni bhi hain. Lekin aap khana kha sakti hain."

Angered by the remark, Akansha walked towards the food machine in an attempt to cancel her order.

ALSO READ | Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Took 3 Months To Source Ruby, 256 Hours To Make Ring

Nose Injury Sparks Ugly Clash

As Akansha tried to remove the order, Shreya attempted to stop her. During the struggle, Shreya accidentally hit Akansha on the nose, causing it to bleed. Reacting immediately, Akansha said, "Excuse me, you just hit me and now say sorry." Shreya repeatedly maintained that it was unintentional, saying, "Galti se laga hai." However, when Shreya initially refused to apologise, the confrontation intensified. Akansha lashed out, saying, "Tere khairat ka khaungi, thali tere muh pe maarungi aane de abhi," while also calling her "karamjali."

As emotions ran high, Akansha spat towards Shreya and repeatedly called her a "bitch", warning, "I will ruin your career."

ALSO READ | ‘Took Me Back To 2002 NatWest Final, Lord’s Balcony’: Sourav Ganguly On ‘Dada’ First Look

Housemates Step In

After actor Ram Kapoor intervened and urged Shreya to end the argument, she eventually apologised. Akansha, however, rejected it and responded, "Fuck off." She continued shouting and said, "Reality show mein ek ghatiya chutiya si aurat aati hai aur uska pta hai kya hota hai, uska career barbad hota hai."

The confrontation did not end there. Yogesh also questioned Shreya, asking, "Tere hathon pe control nhi hai kya?" Shreya responded, "Chup ho ja." When Dheeraj stepped in to calm the situation, Yogesh remarked, "Main kuch nahi karunga, iske jaise neech nahi hu." The heated exchange left the house divided as contestants continued debating who was responsible for the ugly incident.

A task meant to improve life inside the Lock Upp house instead triggered one of the fiercest confrontations of the season. With tensions now at an all-time high, the fallout from the clash is likely to spill into the coming episodes.