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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Will Ruin Your Career': Akanksha Choudhary Threatens Shreya Kalra After Nose Injury

'Will Ruin Your Career': Akanksha Choudhary Threatens Shreya Kalra After Nose Injury

Food task inside Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa turned ugly after Akansha Chowdhury suffered a nose injury during a clash with Shreya Kalra. The confrontation escalated into abuse, spitting and heated arguments.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 10:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lock Upp's new digital canteen sparked a major confrontation.
  • Shreya Kalra accidentally hit Akansha's nose, causing it to bleed.
  • The incident escalated into a harsh verbal exchange between them.
  • Housemates intervened, but the house remained intensely divided.

The opening of the digital canteen in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa quickly turned into one of the season's most explosive moments. What began as contestants placing food orders soon spiralled into a heated confrontation between Shreya Kalra and Akansha Chowdhury. A disagreement over a meal order escalated into a physical scuffle, leaving Akansha with a bleeding nose. Despite Shreya insisting the injury was accidental, tempers only worsened as both contestants exchanged harsh words. The dramatic incident soon pulled other inmates into the argument, making the canteen task one of the most chaotic moments witnessed inside the Lock Upp house.

Digital Canteen Fight

The latest episode introduced the house's digital canteen after Shreya Kalra earned an access card that allowed her to order food for all contestants for an entire week.

After placing everyone's orders, Shreya asked Akansha immediately whether she wanted to apologise. Akansha replied, "No," After that, Shreya Kalra spoke, "Main bas apni baat prove karna chahti hoon ki aap sirf bewakoof hi nahi, battameez bhi hain, chorni bhi hain. Lekin aap khana kha sakti hain."

Angered by the remark, Akansha walked towards the food machine in an attempt to cancel her order.

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Nose Injury Sparks Ugly Clash

As Akansha tried to remove the order, Shreya attempted to stop her. During the struggle, Shreya accidentally hit Akansha on the nose, causing it to bleed. Reacting immediately, Akansha said, "Excuse me, you just hit me and now say sorry." Shreya repeatedly maintained that it was unintentional, saying, "Galti se laga hai." However, when Shreya initially refused to apologise, the confrontation intensified. Akansha lashed out, saying, "Tere khairat ka khaungi, thali tere muh pe maarungi aane de abhi," while also calling her "karamjali."

As emotions ran high, Akansha spat towards Shreya and repeatedly called her a "bitch", warning, "I will ruin your career."

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Housemates Step In

After actor Ram Kapoor intervened and urged Shreya to end the argument, she eventually apologised. Akansha, however, rejected it and responded, "Fuck off." She continued shouting and said, "Reality show mein ek ghatiya chutiya si aurat aati hai aur uska pta hai kya hota hai, uska career barbad hota hai."

The confrontation did not end there. Yogesh also questioned Shreya, asking, "Tere hathon pe control nhi hai kya?" Shreya responded, "Chup ho ja." When Dheeraj stepped in to calm the situation, Yogesh remarked, "Main kuch nahi karunga, iske jaise neech nahi hu." The heated exchange left the house divided as contestants continued debating who was responsible for the ugly incident.

A task meant to improve life inside the Lock Upp house instead triggered one of the fiercest confrontations of the season. With tensions now at an all-time high, the fallout from the clash is likely to spill into the coming episodes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the confrontation in the Lock Upp digital canteen?

A disagreement over a meal order between Shreya Kalra and Akansha Chowdhury quickly escalated. Shreya's provocative remarks angered Akansha, leading to a physical scuffle.

Who was injured during the canteen fight?

Akansha Chowdhury suffered a bleeding nose when Shreya Kalra accidentally hit her during their struggle over the food order. Shreya maintained the injury was unintentional.

Did Shreya Kalra apologize for hitting Akansha?

Initially, Shreya refused to apologize, but after Ram Kapoor intervened, she eventually did. Akansha, however, rejected the apology and continued to lash out.

How did other housemates react to the incident?

The incident pulled other inmates into the argument, dividing the house. Ram Kapoor intervened, while Yogesh questioned Shreya and Dheeraj tried to calm the situation.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 10:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ram Kapoor Shreya Kalra Lock Upp Season 2 Akansha Chowdhury Lock Upp Fight Digital Canteen Task Yogesh
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