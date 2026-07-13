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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesLock Upp 2: Sufi Motiwala Says ‘My Therapist Outed Me’; Ram Kapoor Offers Emotional Support

Lock Upp 2: Sufi Motiwala Says ‘My Therapist Outed Me’; Ram Kapoor Offers Emotional Support

Lock Upp 2 contestant Sufi Motiwala shared his painful experience of being outed by his therapist at 16 and revealed how it pushed him towards suicide. Ram Kapoor responded with a powerful message on healing, making Episode 14 one of the show's most emotional moments.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sufi Motiwala revealed therapist outed him at 16.
  • Family expectations, isolation, and suicidal thoughts followed confession.
  • Ram Kapoor, contestants showed empathy, validating Sufi's traumatic experience.
  • Discussion highlighted mental health's importance, fostering acceptance and dialogue.
 

Mental health took centre stage in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 Episode 14 as contestants debated whether today's generation is mentally more vulnerable or simply more aware of their emotions. What began as a house discussion soon turned deeply personal when Sufi Motiwala opened up about one of the darkest phases of his life. The content creator spoke about being outed by his therapist at the age of 16, the emotional isolation that followed, and how it pushed him to the brink of suicide. Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, and other contestants responded with empathy, creating one of the show's most emotional moments.

Sufi Motiwala Shares He Tried To Attempt Suicide

During the discussion, Sufi Motiwala shared a deeply personal story from his teenage years. He said, "Like, when I was 16, my therapist had outed me to my family without my consent. So, I told him in the fourth session, he said, ' You go out. He called my grandfather inside, not even my parents, my grandfather. But I was a minor, so I didn't have any power."

Sufi revealed that life changed completely after that incident. "Because my family, obviously, had expectations from me. Because I come from a very orthodox Muslim family. So, they had so many expectations from me that, you know, I'm a good kid, I'm the first grandchild, I'll fulfil all the dreams. So, they stopped considering me as their child."

He further explained how isolated he felt. "So, I felt so alone. Because, in my life, for 16 years, I had never seen any other gay person. So, I used to feel like, do I have any shortcomings? Is this an illness? Why is this phase not ending? And it got to such an extent that I used to feel like I was a living disappointment."

ALSO READ | 'I Was Molested': Ram Kapoor Opens Up About His Boarding School Trauma On Lock Upp 2

Ram Kapoor Reacts

Sufi then spoke about reaching the darkest point of his life. "And I was brought to the edge of suicide, you know. And the funniest thing is... when I was on the ledge, and I was like, you know, let's end this. It's my anxiety that stopped me. My anxiety that, where will I fall. Someone will have to clean my dead body from here. I might not fall on this car. I might get stuck here. So, that anxiety that, even at that moment, I didn't want to disappoint anyone. Which is why I came back from there."

He added, "And when you tell people this, they think that you're making this up as a joke." Listening to him, Ram Kapoor immediately responded, "No, no, not at all. Whatever that therapist did was wrong." Sufi, however, said time had changed the way he looked at the incident. "But, in a way, she freed me. Because if she hadn't told my grandpa that day, I would have been stuck in that hollow."

ALSO READ | Lock Upp 2: Shivangi Joshi Breaks Down As Shilpa Shinde Orders Her To Stay Away From Harshad Chopra

Pamela agreed, calling it a "Blessing in disguise."

Ram then connected Sufi's story with his own recent revelation on the show. "Same reason that I choose not to have a grudge against my molester. You are making this choice. What happens to us is 10% of our lives. How we choose to react to it is 90% of our lives. You are choosing to react like this. Credit to you."

'Mental Health Connects Us All'

The emotional conversation brought an unexpected sense of calm inside the house. Shreya Kalra smiled and said, "It's so cute that we're all sitting together and talking about things. It's so cute that right now... After fighting so much yesterday." Sufi ended the discussion with a simple yet powerful message: "Mental health connects us all."

What started as a debate on whether today's generation is mentally vulnerable or emotionally aware became one of Lock Upp 2's most heartfelt moments. Sufi Motiwala's honest account, coupled with Ram Kapoor's words on healing and resilience, turned Episode 14 into a conversation about empathy, acceptance, and the importance of speaking openly about mental health.

 
 
 
 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main topic of discussion in Lock Upp 2, Episode 14?

The episode focused on mental health, debating if the current generation is more vulnerable or just more aware of emotions. This led to deeply personal discussions among contestants.

What traumatic experience did Sufi Motiwala share on Lock Upp 2?

Sufi Motiwala revealed his therapist outed him to his grandfather at 16 without his consent. This caused him severe emotional isolation and pushed him to the brink of suicide.

How did Sufi Motiwala's family react to him being outed?

His orthodox Muslim family, who had high expectations, stopped considering him their child. This made him feel like a 'living disappointment' and isolated him further.

How did Ram Kapoor respond to Sufi Motiwala's story?

Ram Kapoor expressed empathy and agreed the therapist's action was wrong. He praised Sufi's choice to react with resilience, connecting it to his own past trauma.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Depression Ram Kapoor Mental Health LGBTQ+ Suicide Attempt Mental Health Awareness Anxiety Sufi Motiwala Lock Upp 2
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