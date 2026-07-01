Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra, Sufi Motiwala Abuse Each Other In Ugly Verbal Fight | WATCH

Drama inside Lock Upp 2 is getting messier with every episode. The latest promo has sparked massive buzz after contestants Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala got into a heated argument that quickly spiralled out of control. What started as a confrontation over an alleged conversation soon turned into an ugly verbal spat, with both contestants losing their cool and hurling insults at each other. The explosive clash has now gone viral online, adding yet another controversy to Shreya’s already turbulent journey inside the reality show. Fans are now divided over who was actually at fault.

Shreya-Sufi Clash

The argument began when Shreya confronted Sufi over his behaviour during a conversation. Shreya accused Sufi of suddenly going silent the moment she entered the room, suggesting that he may have been talking about her behind her back. She bluntly told him, “You stopped talking when you saw me walking in.” The accusation immediately created tension between the two contestants.

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Heated Argument Escalates

Sufi quickly jumped in to defend himself and denied any wrongdoing. However, instead of calming the situation, the conversation escalated rapidly. Both contestants became increasingly aggressive, and what started as a simple confrontation soon turned into a full-blown argument. Within moments, the exchange became ugly as both Shreya and Sufi started using abusive language against each other. Their intense fight left fellow contestants stunned as the atmosphere inside the house turned chaotic.

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Viral Promo Sparks Reactions

The video clip has now gone viral across social media platforms, with viewers heavily reacting to the explosive showdown. While some users feel Shreya overreacted, others believe her confrontation was justified if she genuinely felt targeted. This latest controversy comes at a time when Shreya is already facing criticism over recent statements made inside the house. With tensions rising and equations changing rapidly, Lock Upp 2 appears to be heading towards even bigger confrontations in the coming episodes. As the fight between Shreya and Sufi grabs attention online, viewers are eagerly waiting to see how this ugly clash impacts house dynamics in the days ahead. One thing is clear: inside Lock Upp 2, peace never lasts for long.