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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesLock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra, Sufi Motiwala Abuse Each Other In Ugly Verbal Fight | WATCH

Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra, Sufi Motiwala Abuse Each Other In Ugly Verbal Fight | WATCH

Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala got into an explosive argument in Lock Upp 2 after Shreya accused him of gossiping. The confrontation quickly escalated, with both contestants hurling abuses at each other in a heated clash.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 11:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shreya Kalra confronted Sufi Motiwala in Lock Upp 2.
  • Shreya accused Sufi of gossiping behind her back.
  • Their argument quickly escalated into a heated verbal spat.
  • Viral promo sparked reactions, adding to Shreya's controversies.

Drama inside Lock Upp 2 is getting messier with every episode. The latest promo has sparked massive buzz after contestants Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala got into a heated argument that quickly spiralled out of control. What started as a confrontation over an alleged conversation soon turned into an ugly verbal spat, with both contestants losing their cool and hurling insults at each other. The explosive clash has now gone viral online, adding yet another controversy to Shreya’s already turbulent journey inside the reality show. Fans are now divided over who was actually at fault.

Shreya-Sufi Clash

The argument began when Shreya confronted Sufi over his behaviour during a conversation. Shreya accused Sufi of suddenly going silent the moment she entered the room, suggesting that he may have been talking about her behind her back. She bluntly told him, “You stopped talking when you saw me walking in.” The accusation immediately created tension between the two contestants.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Lockup season 2 (@lockupdate)

ALSO READ | Who Is Shivangi Joshi Engaged To? Harshad Chopda Reveals The Secret In Lock Upp 2

Heated Argument Escalates

Sufi quickly jumped in to defend himself and denied any wrongdoing. However, instead of calming the situation, the conversation escalated rapidly. Both contestants became increasingly aggressive, and what started as a simple confrontation soon turned into a full-blown argument. Within moments, the exchange became ugly as both Shreya and Sufi started using abusive language against each other. Their intense fight left fellow contestants stunned as the atmosphere inside the house turned chaotic.

ALSO READ | Ram Kapoor Forcibly Kisses Varun Yadav On The Lips In ‘Lock Upp 2’, Faces Internet’s Ire

Viral Promo Sparks Reactions

The video clip has now gone viral across social media platforms, with viewers heavily reacting to the explosive showdown. While some users feel Shreya overreacted, others believe her confrontation was justified if she genuinely felt targeted. This latest controversy comes at a time when Shreya is already facing criticism over recent statements made inside the house. With tensions rising and equations changing rapidly, Lock Upp 2 appears to be heading towards even bigger confrontations in the coming episodes. As the fight between Shreya and Sufi grabs attention online, viewers are eagerly waiting to see how this ugly clash impacts house dynamics in the days ahead. One thing is clear: inside Lock Upp 2, peace never lasts for long.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the argument between Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala?

Shreya confronted Sufi, accusing him of stopping his conversation when she entered the room. She suggested he might have been talking about her behind her back, which created tension.

How did the confrontation between Shreya and Sufi escalate?

Sufi defended himself, but the conversation quickly escalated into a heated argument. Both contestants became aggressive and started using abusive language against each other.

What was the public reaction to the Shreya-Sufi clash?

The video clip went viral across social media platforms, leading to divided reactions. Some viewers felt Shreya overreacted, while others believed her confrontation was justified.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 11:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shreya Kalra Sufi Motiwala Lock Upp 2 Lock Upp Controversy Shreya Kalra Fight Sufi Motiwala Controversy
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