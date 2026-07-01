Shreya confronted Sufi, accusing him of stopping his conversation when she entered the room. She suggested he might have been talking about her behind her back, which created tension.
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Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra, Sufi Motiwala Abuse Each Other In Ugly Verbal Fight | WATCH
Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala got into an explosive argument in Lock Upp 2 after Shreya accused him of gossiping. The confrontation quickly escalated, with both contestants hurling abuses at each other in a heated clash.
- Shreya Kalra confronted Sufi Motiwala in Lock Upp 2.
- Shreya accused Sufi of gossiping behind her back.
- Their argument quickly escalated into a heated verbal spat.
- Viral promo sparked reactions, adding to Shreya's controversies.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the argument between Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala?
How did the confrontation between Shreya and Sufi escalate?
Sufi defended himself, but the conversation quickly escalated into a heated argument. Both contestants became aggressive and started using abusive language against each other.
What was the public reaction to the Shreya-Sufi clash?
The video clip went viral across social media platforms, leading to divided reactions. Some viewers felt Shreya overreacted, while others believed her confrontation was justified.
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