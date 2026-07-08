Episode 9 of Lock Upp 2 delivered another explosive confrontation after a special digital canteen task gave Shreya Kalra complete control over food orders for the house. The task allowed her to decide who would receive meals for the coming week, putting the contestants' necessities in her hands. While the power initially appeared to be a reward, it soon turned into a major source of conflict. From asking housemates to apologise before placing their orders to an emotional breakdown by Sufi Motiwala, the task triggered one of the most heated arguments of the season so far inside the jail.

Digital Canteen Task Sparks Fresh Drama

As part of the latest task, Shreya Kalra received an access card that allowed her to place food orders for the inmates through the digital canteen for an entire week. She began by ordering a premium meal for Laila, as it was his birthday. She then turned to Sufi Motiwala and asked what he wanted to eat. Sufi requested a non-vegetarian sandwich, but Shreya replied that she would order it only if he apologised for their previous argument.

Sufi reminded her that he had already apologised. When Shreya asked whether he genuinely meant it, Sufi shook his head and indicated "no". Shreya immediately responded, "No food for you." The same approach continued with Yogesh. Shreya asked him to say, "Shreya is going to win the show," before she would place his order. Yogesh refused and replied, "khana order kr rhi hai toh kr warna bakwas mt kr." Shreya again responded by denying him food.

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Ram Kapoor Urges Shreya To Feed Everyone

Shreya later asked Akanksha Choudhary to apologise as well. Instead, Akanksha playfully repeated, "chotu laga chaar plate moto," before mimicking Shreya's earlier statements by saying, "meri dawai hai, mai bimar hu, mai mar jaungi." Despite the taunts, Ram Kapoor repeatedly advised Shreya not to leave anyone hungry. He told her, "sharing mein de de khana lekin kisi ko bhukha mat chhor."

Shreya eventually agreed to order food for some contestants. However, when Akanksha remarked, "chee yaar itni jaldi haar maan gayi," Shreya replied, "insaniyat hai mujhmein, tum logo ki tarah nahi hoon." Sufi immediately responded, "insaaniyat nahi, ego massage chahiye tha ye bolo." Offended by the remark, Shreya once again refused to order food for him despite Ram Kapoor asking her not to deny meals to anyone.

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Sufi Breaks Down As Fight Turns Ugly

The tension soon became emotional. Sufi was seen crying while speaking to Akanksha Choudhary, saying that his stomach was hurting. Akanksha tried to console him, saying, "tere ko tera bhai khana laa ke dega." Still upset, Sufi said, "khana khane ke liye humein ego massage karna padega, that is not right," as he broke down in tears.

The argument escalated further when Shreya walked past him. Sufi shouted, "I am gonna kick you in your ass." Laughing, Shreya replied, "Do that, and you are out of the game." An enraged Sufi then fired back with "fuck you," before also saying, "bottle feink ke marunga main iss kutti ko," and calling Shreya "do kaudi ki insaan" while continuing to hurl abuses.

The digital canteen task, which was meant to test responsibility, instead exposed deep divisions inside the house, with food becoming the centre of one of the season's most explosive confrontations.