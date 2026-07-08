After Sufi accused her of seeking ego massage, Shreya denied him food again. An enraged Sufi then threatened violence and hurled abuses at Shreya.
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Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra Refuses To Order Food After Winning Power; Sufi Motiwala Says 'Ego Massage Chahiye Tha'
A special digital canteen task in Lock Upp 2 quickly turned ugly after Shreya Kalra refused to order food for several contestants. Sufi Motiwala broke down in tears, while Ram Kapoor repeatedly stepped in as tempers reached boiling point.
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Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra Refuses To Order Food After Winning Power; Sufi Motiwala Says 'Ego Massage Chahiye Tha'
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