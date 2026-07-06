Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra Loses Her Cool After Yogesh Rawat’s ‘Father’ Jibe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akanksha predicted Shilpa Shinde's entry would shift group alliances.

Yogesh Rawat's

The personal exchange concluded with Shreya vowing revenge.

Episode 8 of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa witnessed tempers flaring soon after Shilpa Shinde entered the house. What began as casual conversations about the newest inmate quickly escalated into a heated argument between Shreya Kalra and Yogesh Rawat. The disagreement turned personal after a remark that Shreya described as "below the belt", leading to a shouting match in front of the other contestants. Earlier in the episode, Akanksha Chowdhury also expressed concern that Shilpa's arrival could change the group dynamics inside the jail. The latest episode ended with alliances shifting and tensions running high among the inmates.

Akanksha Predicts New Alliances

Before the confrontation, Akanksha Choudhury shared her thoughts with Sufi Motiwala about Shilpa Shinde's arrival. She remarked, "Game mein bahut maza aane wala hai. Shreya ke paas apne jaise log aa gaye, gang up karne wale, fake allegations lagane wale." Meanwhile, Shreya Kalra was seen happily chatting with fellow inmates after Shilpa entered the house.

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Shreya Kalra And Yogesh Rawat Clash

During the conversation, Yogesh Rawat remarked, "Yaar ladki hi kyun aa rahi hai, koi ladka lao yaar." Shreya responded, "Kyunki ladkiyan hi show chala rahi hain." Yogesh then replied, "Rehne de, tu bachchi hai." Shreya fired back, "Dikh gaya kaun bachcha hai. Samajh hi nahi aa raha hai karna kya hai, jhund mein baithe hain bas."

The exchange quickly intensified. Yogesh said, "Footage ke liye uth ke aa jaati hai saamne." Shreya answered, "Main toh baithi thi normal conversation karne ke liye." Yogesh responded, "Tere saath koi kyun normal conversation karega?" To this, Shreya said, "Haan toh theek hai, uth ke chala ja. Yeh ghar tumhare baap ka hai?" Yogesh shot back, "Tere baap ka hai?" Shreya replied, "Haan, mere baap ka hai."

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The argument took a personal turn when Yogesh commented, "Pata nahi phir kitne hain." Shreya immediately objected, saying, "Now this was below the belt." The two then pointed fingers at each other while shouting. Shreya repeatedly called Yogesh "stupid" and "uneducated", saying, "Educated nahi ho, isiliye pata nahi hai ki yeh below the belt hai." Yogesh continued arguing, saying, "Woh dekh, dimaag gira hai tera."

Ram Kapoor Reacts

As the argument continued, Ram Kapoor attempted to calm the situation and remarked that such confrontations involving Shreya had become routine inside the house. Later, Shreya walked towards the cell corridor and told Madhuri, "Ab main isko rula ke jaungi," referring to Yogesh.

With Shilpa Shinde's entry already altering the atmosphere inside Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, fresh rivalries are beginning to take shape. The explosive exchange between Shreya Kalra and Yogesh Rawat suggests the competition is becoming increasingly personal.