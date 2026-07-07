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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesLock Upp 2: Harshad Calls Shreya Kalra 'Chudail', Uses Expletive After Shivangi Joshi Breaks Down In Tears

Lock Upp 2: Harshad Calls Shreya Kalra 'Chudail', Uses Expletive After Shivangi Joshi Breaks Down In Tears

A conversation over Shreya Kalra's medication turned into an emotional confrontation in Lock Upp 2 Episode 9. Shivangi Joshi broke down in tears, while Harshad's aggressive reaction forced Ram Kapoor to step in before the situation escalated further.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 10:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shreya's medicine need sparked argument with Shivangi, Akanksha.
  • Shreya's reaction led host Ram Kapoor to initially intervene.
  • Harshad aggressively defended Shivangi, attempting to confront Shreya.
  • Ram Kapoor calmed enraged Harshad, preventing further conflict.

The food dispute inside Lock Upp 2 took another dramatic turn in Episode 9 when a conversation about Shreya Kalra's medication led to an emotional fallout. As Shreya insisted that she needed food because she takes multiple medicines every day, fellow contestants Akanksha Chamola and Shivangi Joshi approached her to understand the situation. However, what began as a calm discussion quickly escalated into an argument, leaving Shivangi in tears. The incident later triggered an angry reaction from Harshad, prompting host Ram Kapoor to intervene before matters spiralled further inside the reality show's house.

Medication Row Sparks Fresh Argument

During the food discussion, Shreya Kalra revealed that she takes three to four medicines every day and therefore needs food before consuming them. Hoping to understand her situation, Akanksha Chamola and Shivangi Joshi approached Shreya for a conversation. Shivangi politely asked whether Shreya was on medication or unwell. However, Shreya did not appreciate the question and replied that she did not need to prove to anyone whether she was taking medicines. Shivangi clarified that she had asked only out of concern, but the discussion soon turned into another heated exchange.

ALSO READ | Shilpa Shinde Calls Akanksha Choudhary 'Gadhi'; Inmates 'Dogle' In Lock Upp 2

Seeing the situation escalate, Ram Kapoor stepped in and advised Shreya not to treat every contestant as if they were against her. He explained that Shivangi had no intention of hurting her and warned that pushing everyone away could isolate her inside the house.

ALSO READ | Varun ‘Laila’ Yadav’s Grandfather Dies At 91; Will Lock Upp 2 Makers Break The News To Him?

Harshad Loses His Temper

The argument visibly upset Shivangi, who later broke down while speaking to Harshad. Crying, she said, "mujhe faltu ka jhagda acha nhi lgta." When Harshad asked what had happened, Shivangi explained that Shreya felt it was not the right question to ask. The explanation immediately angered Harshad. Attempting to confront Shreya, he aggressively tried to leave the room before Shivangi and Akanksha Chamola stopped him. In the middle of the heated moment, Harshad shouted, "ye chudail samjhti kya hai khud ko."

Trying to stop him, Shivangi pleaded, "aapko meri kasam hai, maine aapko as a friend btaya, aap aise react kroge toh next time se nhi bta paungi aapko."

Ram Kapoor Steps In To Defuse Tension

Despite Shivangi's repeated requests, Harshad remained furious and continued saying, "uss chudail ko bol apna muh na khole." By then, most contestants had gathered outside the room to understand what was happening. Shreya, meanwhile, asked Madhuri, "mujhe kuch krne aa rha tha kya?" Madhuri tried to calm the situation by replying, "nhi unka apna kuch hai, tu chup rhegi, ye galat dikhega."

Harshad later insisted that he only wanted to tell Shreya that she could not speak to Shivangi in that manner. However, he once again lost his temper and remarked, "chutiya ne kiya nhi hai kuch jeevan mein." Pamela Serena immediately objected, reminding him that he could not shout at a female contestant in that way.

With tempers continuing to rise, Ram Kapoor took Harshad aside and spent time calming him down, preventing the confrontation from escalating into a bigger conflict. The incident has since become one of the most talked-about moments from Episode 9, with viewers also speculating about Harshad's protective behaviour towards Shivangi and whether a close bond is developing between the two contestants.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the argument in Lock Upp 2 Episode 9?

The argument began when Shreya Kalra mentioned needing food for her medication, leading to a discussion with Akanksha Chamola and Shivangi Joshi that quickly escalated.

Why did Shreya Kalra get upset during the discussion?

Shreya became defensive when Shivangi Joshi asked if she was on medication or unwell, stating she didn't need to prove it to anyone. This escalated the conversation.

How did Harshad react to Shivangi's emotional distress?

Harshad became very angry upon hearing about Shivangi's argument with Shreya. He attempted to confront Shreya aggressively and used strong language.

Who intervened to calm the escalating tension in the house?

Host Ram Kapoor intervened twice. First, he advised Shreya not to treat everyone as an enemy, and later he took Harshad aside to calm him down.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 10:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shivangi Joshi Ram Kapoor Akanksha Chamola Harshad Shreya Kalra Lock Upp 2 Episode 9
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