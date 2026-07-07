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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesLock Upp 2: Akanksha Chamola Says She Will ‘Ride Solo’ After Divorce From Gaurav Khanna Says ‘I Am Done’

Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chamola Says She Will ‘Ride Solo’ After Divorce From Gaurav Khanna Says ‘I Am Done’

Akanksha Chamola reflected on her future after announcing her divorce from Gaurav Khanna in Lock Upp 2. Speaking to Pamela Serena, she revealed why she has no plans to remarry and shared her excitement about living independently for the first time.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 10:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akanksha Chamola detailed plans for independent life after divorce.
  • She expressed no desire to remarry, prioritizing solo living.
  • Differing views on having children led to separation from husband.
  • Earlier, Akanksha revealed she is bisexual on the show.

Akanksha Chamola continued to open up about her personal life in the latest episode of Lock Upp 2, days after revealing that she and her husband, Gaurav Khanna, are heading for divorce. The announcement during the show's premiere surprised viewers, as it was the first time the actress had publicly spoken about the end of her marriage. In Episode 9, Akanksha reflected on the next chapter of her life during a heartfelt conversation with Pamela Serena. From choosing to live independently to deciding against remarriage, the actress candidly shared how she plans to rebuild her life after the separation.

Akanksha Chamola On Life After Divorce

During a conversation with Pamela Serena, Akanksha Chamola spoke about getting married at a young age and how life is about to change for her. Recalling her journey, she said, “I got married so young; I was married when I was 24.” Pamela encouraged her by saying, “You are still young; you will find someone.” However, Akanksha made it clear that marriage is no longer part of her plans. She replied, “I don't want to get married again. I think I am done. But for the first time in my life, main akeli rehne waali hoon. Like, not under my parents' roof or not under my husband's roof. I am going to have my own house. I am going to ride solo for life now.”

Her statement highlighted that she is looking forward to living independently and embracing a new phase of life on her own terms.

ALSO READ | Lock Upp 2: Harshad Calls Shreya Kalra 'Chudail', Uses Expletive After Shivangi Joshi Breaks Down In Tears

Akanksha Previously Spoke About Her Marriage

Earlier in the show, Akanksha had also spoken about her sexuality, revealing that she is bisexual. Explaining her perspective, she said, “Mujhe ladkiya pasand hain. Main admire karti hoon, main attract hoti hoon unki taraf. I think mera woh safe space hai.” She further shared that she has always found comfort in feminine energy and never believed in the stereotype that women cannot be close friends because of jealousy or competition.

Akanksha had also spoken candidly about one of the major reasons behind her separation from Gaurav Khanna. According to her, the two wanted different things from marriage. She explained, “He wants to have kids, and I can't give him that. Nahi hai mere mein instinct, woh maine bohot pehle bol diya tha.” She added that she had been honest with Gaurav from the beginning and even told him he was free to leave if becoming a parent was important to him.

ALSO READ | Shilpa Shinde Calls Akanksha Choudhary 'Gadhi'; Inmates 'Dogle' In Lock Upp 2

The actress further said that after his stint on Bigg Boss, she realised how strongly he wished to have children, while she remained certain about her own decision. “For me, I don't want to put him in that situation,” she said.

Akanksha And Gaurav's Relationship

Akanksha Chamola has been a familiar face on television with shows including Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Crime Patrol. She and Gaurav Khanna reportedly met during an audition and eventually fell in love. The couple married on November 24, 2016, in a grand three-day wedding celebration in Kanpur. Although their marriage is coming to an end, Akanksha's latest remarks suggest she is focused on starting afresh, with independence and self-discovery taking priority over finding a new relationship.

 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Akanksha Chamola's plans after her separation from Gaurav Khanna?

Akanksha plans to live independently and embrace a new phase of life on her own terms. She has stated she does not wish to remarry and intends to

What was the reason behind Akanksha Chamola's separation from Gaurav Khanna?

The primary reason for their separation is that they wanted different things from marriage. Gaurav wished to have children, but Akanksha expressed that she could not fulfill that desire.

What did Akanksha Chamola reveal about her sexuality on Lock Upp 2?

Akanksha revealed that she is bisexual, stating that she is attracted to and finds comfort in feminine energy. She shared this perspective earlier in the show.

When did Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna get married?

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna married on November 24, 2016. They had a grand three-day wedding celebration in Kanpur.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 10:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaurav Khanna Akanksha Chamola Lock Upp 2 Akanksha Chamola Divorce Lock Upp Episode 9 Pamela Serena
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