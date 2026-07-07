Akanksha plans to live independently and embrace a new phase of life on her own terms. She has stated she does not wish to remarry and intends to
Explorer
Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chamola Says She Will ‘Ride Solo’ After Divorce From Gaurav Khanna Says ‘I Am Done’
Akanksha Chamola reflected on her future after announcing her divorce from Gaurav Khanna in Lock Upp 2. Speaking to Pamela Serena, she revealed why she has no plans to remarry and shared her excitement about living independently for the first time.
- Akanksha Chamola detailed plans for independent life after divorce.
- She expressed no desire to remarry, prioritizing solo living.
- Differing views on having children led to separation from husband.
- Earlier, Akanksha revealed she is bisexual on the show.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are Akanksha Chamola's plans after her separation from Gaurav Khanna?
What was the reason behind Akanksha Chamola's separation from Gaurav Khanna?
The primary reason for their separation is that they wanted different things from marriage. Gaurav wished to have children, but Akanksha expressed that she could not fulfill that desire.
What did Akanksha Chamola reveal about her sexuality on Lock Upp 2?
Akanksha revealed that she is bisexual, stating that she is attracted to and finds comfort in feminine energy. She shared this perspective earlier in the show.
When did Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna get married?
Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna married on November 24, 2016. They had a grand three-day wedding celebration in Kanpur.
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