Akanksha Chamola continued to open up about her personal life in the latest episode of Lock Upp 2, days after revealing that she and her husband, Gaurav Khanna, are heading for divorce. The announcement during the show's premiere surprised viewers, as it was the first time the actress had publicly spoken about the end of her marriage. In Episode 9, Akanksha reflected on the next chapter of her life during a heartfelt conversation with Pamela Serena. From choosing to live independently to deciding against remarriage, the actress candidly shared how she plans to rebuild her life after the separation.

Akanksha Chamola On Life After Divorce

During a conversation with Pamela Serena, Akanksha Chamola spoke about getting married at a young age and how life is about to change for her. Recalling her journey, she said, “I got married so young; I was married when I was 24.” Pamela encouraged her by saying, “You are still young; you will find someone.” However, Akanksha made it clear that marriage is no longer part of her plans. She replied, “I don't want to get married again. I think I am done. But for the first time in my life, main akeli rehne waali hoon. Like, not under my parents' roof or not under my husband's roof. I am going to have my own house. I am going to ride solo for life now.”

Her statement highlighted that she is looking forward to living independently and embracing a new phase of life on her own terms.

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Akanksha Previously Spoke About Her Marriage

Earlier in the show, Akanksha had also spoken about her sexuality, revealing that she is bisexual. Explaining her perspective, she said, “Mujhe ladkiya pasand hain. Main admire karti hoon, main attract hoti hoon unki taraf. I think mera woh safe space hai.” She further shared that she has always found comfort in feminine energy and never believed in the stereotype that women cannot be close friends because of jealousy or competition.

Akanksha had also spoken candidly about one of the major reasons behind her separation from Gaurav Khanna. According to her, the two wanted different things from marriage. She explained, “He wants to have kids, and I can't give him that. Nahi hai mere mein instinct, woh maine bohot pehle bol diya tha.” She added that she had been honest with Gaurav from the beginning and even told him he was free to leave if becoming a parent was important to him.

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The actress further said that after his stint on Bigg Boss, she realised how strongly he wished to have children, while she remained certain about her own decision. “For me, I don't want to put him in that situation,” she said.

Akanksha And Gaurav's Relationship

Akanksha Chamola has been a familiar face on television with shows including Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Crime Patrol. She and Gaurav Khanna reportedly met during an audition and eventually fell in love. The couple married on November 24, 2016, in a grand three-day wedding celebration in Kanpur. Although their marriage is coming to an end, Akanksha's latest remarks suggest she is focused on starting afresh, with independence and self-discovery taking priority over finding a new relationship.