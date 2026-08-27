India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'We are safe in china': Manasi Parekh Gives Safety Update After Flash Flood Hits Gyirong During Kailash Yatra

'We are safe in china': Manasi Parekh Gives Safety Update After Flash Flood Hits Gyirong During Kailash Yatra

Manasi Parekh has confirmed she is safe in China after a flash flood struck Tibet’s Gyirong area during her Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage. The actress said she is staying in a hotel with Sadhguru.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 08:46 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actress Manasi Parekh confirmed safe following Tibet flash flood.
  • She is in China with Sadhguru, awaiting return instructions.
  • Flood affected Gyirong immigration, raising concerns for pilgrims.

Manasi Parekh has confirmed that she is safe in China after a flash flood struck the Gyirong area of Tibet during her Mount Kailash and Mansarovar pilgrimage. The actress was travelling with a group associated with Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation when the natural disaster raised concerns about the safety of pilgrims in the region. Reports of people being caught in the floods and uncertainty surrounding some travellers had also prompted concern among Manasi’s fans. On August 26, she used Instagram to confirm that she was safe and staying at a hotel in China with Sadhguru. She also asked people to pray for those affected.

Manasi Parekh Shares Safety Update

Manasi posted several videos and a note on her Instagram Stories on August 26, addressing the situation and confirming that she was out of danger. She wrote, "Life is uncertain, but what has happened is absolutely heartbreaking. We are constantly praying for the people affected by this tragedy. By God's grace, we are safe in China, and Isha Foundation is doing its best to get us back home as well as find those who are in the midst of the floods. Pls keep praying for everyone's well-being."

 

We are safe in china': Manasi Parekh Gives Safety Update After Flash Flood Hits Gyirong During Kailash Yatra

Speaking to The Times of India, Manasi later said, "We are in a hotel in China, with Sadhguru. We are awaiting orders from the Chinese government for further actions." The actress has also continued to share glimpses of her spiritual journey from the pilgrimage on social media.

Flash Flood Hits Gyirong Area

The flash flood reportedly affected the Gyirong immigration centre in Tibet, where pilgrims were present while returning from their Kailash journey. Sadhguru also shared an update on social media, saying, "When the flooding occurred, 77 of the people from one of the pilgrimage groups were at the immigration office."

ALSO READ | Sonu Nigam Denies Remark On Kriti Sanon’s GIVA Ad Row, Says 'This Is Not Me’

Rescue and assistance efforts were subsequently launched for people affected by the flooding. With information about some pilgrims initially unclear, the incident triggered concerns among relatives and followers. Manasi has said that she and the people travelling with her are safe, while continuing to express concern for those who remain affected by the disaster.

ALSO READ | Toxic Box Office Collection: Yash Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore On Day 1, Nears Rs 140 Crore Worldwide

Nepal Floods Leave Widespread Damage

The Tibet incident came amid severe flooding in neighbouring Nepal. A sudden flood affected parts of Rasuwa and Dhading districts near the Tibet border, as well as Nuwakot district, according to officials. The Bhote Koshi River surged at around 9 am local time after floodwaters came from the Tibetan side. The disaster reportedly killed at least 160 people and caused extensive damage to settlements and infrastructure, including several hydropower projects.

For Manasi and other pilgrims currently in China, the immediate priority remains following local authorities’ instructions before beginning their journey back to India. Manasi has reassured her followers that she is safe, while urging people to keep those affected by the floods in their prayers. The Isha Foundation is also working to assist pilgrims and coordinate their return.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Manasi Parekh safe after the flash flood in Tibet?

Yes, Manasi Parekh confirmed on August 26 that she is safe. She is currently staying at a hotel in China with Sadhguru and her group.

Where did the flash flood incident occur?

The flash flood struck the Gyirong area of Tibet. It specifically affected the Gyirong immigration centre where pilgrims were present while returning from their Kailash journey.

What is Manasi Parekh's current situation and next steps?

Manasi Parekh is safe in a hotel in China with Sadhguru. They are awaiting orders from the Chinese government for further actions regarding their return.

How is the Isha Foundation assisting the pilgrims?

The Isha Foundation is working to get the pilgrims back home. They are also trying to locate those who are in the midst of the floods.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 27 Aug 2026 08:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Manasi Parekh Sadhguru Nepal Floods Mansarovar Yatra Kailash Yatra Manasi Parekh China Mount Kailash Pilgrimage Tibet Flash Flood Gyirong Flood
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
‘Life Is Uncertain’: Manasi Parekh Gives Safety Update After Flash Flood Hits Gyirong During Kailash Yatra
‘Life Is Uncertain’: Manasi Parekh Gives Safety Update After Flash Flood Hits Gyirong During Kailash Yatra
Celebrities
Sonu Nigam Denies Remark On Kriti Sanon’s GIVA Ad Row, Says 'This Is Not Me’
Sonu Nigam Denies Remark On Kriti Sanon’s GIVA Ad Row, Says 'This Is Not Me’
Celebrities
Blake Lively’s $8M Legal Fee Request Cut Down to $407,000 in Justin Baldoni Defamation Dispute
Blake Lively’s $8M Legal Fee Request Cut Down to $407,000 in Justin Baldoni Defamation Dispute
Celebrities
Actor Tim Curry, Beloved Hollywood Icon, Dies At 80
Actor Tim Curry, Beloved Hollywood Icon, Dies At 80
Advertisement

Videos

UP Politics: SP Announces ₹40,000 Annual Aid for Women
Bihar Politics: Chirag Paswan Meets Protesting Students in Patna
Nepal Flood: Rasuwa Emerges as Worst-Affected District
Delhi News: Rekha Gupta Government Launches Laxmi Scheme, Women to Get ₹2,500 Monthly
Nepal News: Flash Floods Trigger Massive Destruction Across Five Districts, Homes and Vehicles Swept Away
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget