Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Manasi Parekh confirmed safe following Tibet flash flood.

She is in China with Sadhguru, awaiting return instructions.

Flood affected Gyirong immigration, raising concerns for pilgrims.

Manasi Parekh has confirmed that she is safe in China after a flash flood struck the Gyirong area of Tibet during her Mount Kailash and Mansarovar pilgrimage. The actress was travelling with a group associated with Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation when the natural disaster raised concerns about the safety of pilgrims in the region. Reports of people being caught in the floods and uncertainty surrounding some travellers had also prompted concern among Manasi’s fans. On August 26, she used Instagram to confirm that she was safe and staying at a hotel in China with Sadhguru. She also asked people to pray for those affected.

Manasi Parekh Shares Safety Update

Manasi posted several videos and a note on her Instagram Stories on August 26, addressing the situation and confirming that she was out of danger. She wrote, "Life is uncertain, but what has happened is absolutely heartbreaking. We are constantly praying for the people affected by this tragedy. By God's grace, we are safe in China, and Isha Foundation is doing its best to get us back home as well as find those who are in the midst of the floods. Pls keep praying for everyone's well-being."

Speaking to The Times of India, Manasi later said, "We are in a hotel in China, with Sadhguru. We are awaiting orders from the Chinese government for further actions." The actress has also continued to share glimpses of her spiritual journey from the pilgrimage on social media.

Flash Flood Hits Gyirong Area

The flash flood reportedly affected the Gyirong immigration centre in Tibet, where pilgrims were present while returning from their Kailash journey. Sadhguru also shared an update on social media, saying, "When the flooding occurred, 77 of the people from one of the pilgrimage groups were at the immigration office."

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Rescue and assistance efforts were subsequently launched for people affected by the flooding. With information about some pilgrims initially unclear, the incident triggered concerns among relatives and followers. Manasi has said that she and the people travelling with her are safe, while continuing to express concern for those who remain affected by the disaster.

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Nepal Floods Leave Widespread Damage

The Tibet incident came amid severe flooding in neighbouring Nepal. A sudden flood affected parts of Rasuwa and Dhading districts near the Tibet border, as well as Nuwakot district, according to officials. The Bhote Koshi River surged at around 9 am local time after floodwaters came from the Tibetan side. The disaster reportedly killed at least 160 people and caused extensive damage to settlements and infrastructure, including several hydropower projects.

For Manasi and other pilgrims currently in China, the immediate priority remains following local authorities’ instructions before beginning their journey back to India. Manasi has reassured her followers that she is safe, while urging people to keep those affected by the floods in their prayers. The Isha Foundation is also working to assist pilgrims and coordinate their return.