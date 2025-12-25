‘Let Her Enjoy’: Gaurav Khanna Reacts To Trolling Over Wife’s Dance Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







After emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss 19, actor Gaurav Khanna found himself at the centre of an unexpected social media debate — not over his victory, but over a celebratory video featuring his wife, Akanksha Chamola. The clip, which showed Akanksha dancing enthusiastically at a post-win celebration, went viral, drawing mixed reactions from netizens. While many praised her carefree energy, a section of social media users chose to criticise and troll her.

Now, Gaurav has addressed the backlash head-on, offering context and standing firmly by his wife.

‘It Was a Success Party for My Team’: Gaurav Explains the Context

In an interview with Hungamastudio, Gaurav clarified the circumstances around the viral video and explained that the celebration was not random or inappropriate, as some online comments suggested.

“First of all I would like to inform everyone that the girls Akanksha was dancing with were team members of my publicist, who worked hard when I was inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. It was their success party and we were there to be a part of their celebration. And as I don’t enjoy dancing much, my wife Akanksha felt she should join them and make the moment bigger as it was everyone’s victory," he said.

Gaurav emphasised that the moment was about collective joy and gratitude for the people who supported him during his time inside the Bigg Boss house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Khanna (@gauravkhannaofficial)

‘They Worked Hard in My Absence’: Why Gaurav Chose to Step Back

Addressing assumptions made by trolls, the actor pointed out that many critics lacked basic information about the people present at the celebration.

“A lot of them don’t even know who she was dancing with. I just stood behind and let her enjoy it as it was my team’s win after all. They were the people who worked hard for me in my absence and they also deserve to enjoy themselves. As far as trolls are concerned, I don’t get affected by them as I understand they are fans of someone. They also function with some agenda that will bring this couple down. So that our favourite celebrity looks better," he added.

‘I Love That She’s an Extrovert’: Actor Shrugs Off Trolls

Gaurav further made it clear that online negativity does not dictate his personal life or happiness. He shared that Akanksha’s outgoing and expressive nature is something he deeply admires.

“I don’t bother about trolls. We are very happy in our lives. I’m very happy that my wife is an extrovert and has no filter attitude. I love that about her. These are the qualities even people love about us as a couple. Aur jinko nahi pasand aaraha hoon shayad agle project mein pasand aajaun. I will try my best to win them over as well," he said.

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola have been married since November 2016 and are often appreciated for their strong bond and mutual support.