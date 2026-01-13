Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesLeonardo DiCaprio’s Animated Off-Camera Moment Steals The Show At Golden Globes, Sparks K-Pop Theories

Leonardo DiCaprio's Animated Off-Camera Moment Steals The Show At Golden Globes, Sparks K-Pop Theories

Leonardo DiCaprio went viral at the 2026 Golden Globes after an animated off-camera clip sparked K-pop theories and meme reactions, despite losing Best Actor.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 09:46 AM (IST)
Leonardo DiCaprio may not have taken home a Golden Globe this year, but a spontaneous off-stage interaction has turned him into one of the most talked-about stars of the night. A short, silent video of the actor gesturing animatedly during a commercial break at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards has gone viral, with fans dissecting every movement and attempting to lip-read what many believe is a playful K-pop-related joke.

Captured inside the Beverly Hilton, the clip was shared by the official Golden Globes TikTok account with the caption, “Enjoy 30 seconds of Leonardo DiCaprio.” Within hours, it had sparked memes, theories, and enthusiastic fan commentary across social media platforms.

A Commercial Break That Went Viral

The video shows DiCaprio mid-conversation with an unseen attendee, smiling broadly while pointing toward another guest and miming exaggerated expressions. He appears to indicate watching someone intently by raising his fingers toward his eyes before launching into what looks like a humorous impersonation.

While there is no audio, several fans claimed to have deciphered his words through lip reading. One popular theory suggests DiCaprio was saying: “I was watching you with the K-pop thing, you were like, ‘Is that, who is that, oh K-pop.’”

 

Many believe he was addressing his One Battle After Another co-star Chase Infiniti, who is known to be a K-pop fan. The theory gained traction after Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters won Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “Golden” earlier in the evening.

Fans Compare the Moment to a Classic Meme

Social media users were quick to react. In the comments section, one fan joked that DiCaprio “created (a) hundred memes in 30sec.” Others compared his expressions to his iconic Django Unchained meme, where his character laughs while holding a drink.

“Leo in ‘public’ and leo in private such a different vibe ... he should open up more :)),” one TikTok user wrote. Another commented, “Dude just showed his acting range while sitting on the table at the Globes 😂.”

 

The clip offered fans a rare glimpse of DiCaprio’s playful, unguarded side, a contrast to his typically reserved public persona.

Awards Night Snub and Nikki Glaser’s Roast

At the ceremony, DiCaprio was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for One Battle After Another but lost to Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme. The two actors were later seen hugging and chatting, signaling good sportsmanship.

Earlier in the night, host Nikki Glaser took a sharp jab at DiCaprio during her opening monologue. “What a career you’ve had, countless iconic performances, you’ve worked with every great director, you’ve won three Golden Globes, an Oscar and the most impressive thing is you were able to accomplish all of that before your girlfriend turned 30.”

She later added, “Leo, I’m sorry I made that joke, it’s cheap, I tried not to,” before joking about his famously private nature and asking whether his favorite food was still “pasta, pasta and more pasta.” DiCaprio reportedly confirmed that it was.

While the actor left the ceremony without a trophy, his unscripted moment proved that sometimes, the most memorable highlights happen when the cameras aren’t officially rolling.

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 09:46 AM (IST)
Leonardo DiCaprio Timothée Chalamet Golden Globes 2026 Leonardo DiCaprio Viral Video KPop Demon Hunters
