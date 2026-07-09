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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesLenin First Review: Akhil Akkineni’s Film Gets A Power-Packed Response Before Hitting Theatres

Lenin First Review: Akhil Akkineni’s Film Gets A Power-Packed Response Before Hitting Theatres

Akhil Akkineni’s 'Lenin' has received a positive early review ahead of its July 10 release. The action entertainer promises emotion, action and a powerful performance, with Jr NTR’s voice-over adding buzz.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 08:05 PM (IST)
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  • Akhil's character fights politician for his village's rights.

South actor Akhil Akkineni is all set to return to the big screen with his upcoming film Lenin, and the early reviews suggest that the actor could finally be heading towards a much-needed breakthrough.

Lenin Gets A Glowing First Review

The film, which releases on July 10, has already started creating buzz among audiences. Ahead of its theatrical release, the first review has arrived, and it points towards a promising response for the action entertainer.

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According to a report by News18, Lenin has been described as a mass entertainer packed with emotion, action and strong commercial elements. The film is expected to highlight Akhil in a powerful new avatar, making it one of the most important releases of his career after a series of disappointing performances at the box office.

Adding to the excitement is the reported voice-over by superstar Jr NTR, who will introduce Akhil’s character in the film. Set against a rural backdrop, the story promises intense action sequences and an emotional journey that could connect strongly with audiences.

About Lenin

In Lenin, Akhil plays a brave young man from a fictional village called Srirampuram. The story follows his confrontation with a powerful political figure while fighting for the rights and future of his village. 

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The conflict sets the stage for dramatic confrontations, high-octane action and emotional moments designed to keep viewers engaged. With positive early reactions, the film is expected to benefit from strong word of mouth after release.

Lenin marks Akhil Akkineni’s return to cinemas after nearly three years. Actress Bhagyashri Borse will be seen opposite him in the lead role. The film is produced by Nagarjuna and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, while Murali Kishore Abburu has directed the project.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lenin feature any special appearances or voice-overs?

Yes, superstar Jr NTR provides a voice-over in Lenin, introducing Akhil Akkineni’s character. This adds to the excitement surrounding the film.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 08:05 PM (IST)
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Lenin Jr NTR Akhil Akkineni
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