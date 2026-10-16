Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actors Lekha Washington, Imran Khan detained during Mumbai protest.

Detention occurred at protest over alleged electoral roll irregularities.

Imran Khan received FRRO notice; lawyer challenging India exit.

Lekha Washington has shared a glimpse of the protest that led to her and Imran Khan being detained in Mumbai, as the actor faces a separate notice asking him to leave India. On Friday, Lekha posted a photograph showing herself and Imran inside a police van, describing the moment with heart emojis. Zayn also appeared in a photograph shared by the actor and expressed his support in the comments. Filmmaker Kiran Rao and actor Saba Azad have backed Imran amid the controversy. Meanwhile, Imran’s lawyer has said the actor plans to challenge the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) notice in court.

Lekha Washington Shares Detention Photo

Lekha Washington took to Instagram on Friday and posted a photograph of herself and Imran Khan sitting inside a police van following their detention during the Mumbai protest. She captioned the picture with multiple heart emojis, writing, *“just (love).” Zayn also shared a photograph featuring himself with Lekha and Imran embracing. Commenting on Lekha’s post, he wrote, *“You are love”*, followed by red heart emojis.

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Filmmaker Kiran Rao and actor Saba Azad have also extended their support to Imran amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his participation in the protest and the subsequent notice issued against him.

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Zayn Marie Khan Also Shares Photo With Lekha Washington Zayn Marie Khan also shared a picture of herself hugging Imran Khan and Lekha Washington on Instagram. Captioning the photograph, “thanks for the photo,” Zayn offered a glimpse of the emotional moment the trio shared after being detained by Mumbai Police during the CJP protest on October 10. The picture captures them embracing each other, reflecting a personal moment following the incident.

What Happened During The Mumbai Protest?

According to Lekha Washington’s account, she and Imran went to August Kranti Maidan on October 10 to check on friends who had been detained during a demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party. The protest called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Lekha and Imran were subsequently detained along with more than 400 other protesters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lekha Washington (@lekhawashington)

After their release, Lekha described the events on Instagram. She alleged that uniformed officers grabbed her and Zayn, leaving them with bruises, before taking them away in a vehicle. Imran also spoke briefly to reporters at the protest. Recalling the exchange, Lekha wrote, “He responded to the questions from the media, saying we have no demands, we are not part of an organisation, we are just individuals.”

She said the interaction was disrupted by whistles and the surrounding commotion. *“Before he could even finish his sentence, with the weight of the media on one side, loud and incessant whistle-blowing disrupted everything,” she added. Lekha further alleged that the group was driven around for several hours and later stopped from using public transport.

“A stream of uniformed persons grabbed both Zayn and me, bruising us. They forced us all into the vehicle and then drove us around for a couple of hours. After that, they did not allow us to take public transport,” she wrote.

Imran Khan’s FRRO Notice And Legal Challenge

On October 15, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Mumbai issued a notice directing Imran Khan to leave India by October 28. The action reportedly followed a complaint by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya regarding Imran’s participation in the protest despite his reported US citizenship and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status.

A Mumbai Police official said, “The FRRO has taken the action, and a notice was served to the actor Imran Khan, who is [in India] on an OCI card. The actor's nephew, Bollywood star Amir Khan, stays in Khar and was served the notice.” Imran’s lawyer, Zulfikar Memon, has confirmed that the actor intends to challenge the notice before the Bombay High Court. The petition is expected to be filed by Friday or Monday.

The controversy now centres on both Imran’s participation in the Mumbai protest and the legal basis of the FRRO notice asking him to leave India.