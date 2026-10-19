Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for firing at Tiger Shroff's car.

Gang member Anil Pandit issued renewed threats against Salman Khan.

Pandit demanded apology from Salman Khan for blackbuck case.

Heightened security implemented outside Salman Khan's Mumbai residence.

Following multiple rounds of firing at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai at around 7 pm on Sunday, a second audio clip of Anil Pandit, who is alleged to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has surfaced. He said that they would not spare Salman Khan until he apologises to them over the 1998 poaching case in which the actor was accused of killing two blackbucks, which the Bishnoi community considers sacred.

The security has since been beefed up outside the actor’s home in Mumbai’s Bandra.

‘Won’t Spare Salman Khan Until He Apologises’

In the audio, Pandit allegedly issued fresh threats to Salman Khan, saying that the actor would not be spared until he apologised. “We will not spare Salman Khan until he apologises and will make his life difficult. All those close to Salman Khan will not be spared,” he allegedly said. He further warned, “If you kill two of ours, 100 of our brothers are ready.”

Pandit also questioned the administration, asking where it had been when actor Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly killed, and accused people in Bollywood of being responsible for his death. He further questioned the administration’s response to Lawrence Bishnoi, asking what action it had taken against him.

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In the purported audio, Pandit claimed to follow an ideology similar to that of Bhagat Singh. He also alleged that actors in India made films using Dawood Ibrahim’s money and accused Dawood of involvement in narcotics and drugs. He claimed that the administration had been unable to act against Dawood because the situation remained one-sided.

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility

Earlier, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for attacking Tiger Shroff. Several rounds were fired, and the attackers fled the scene after the weapon jammed.

In a viral Facebook post, Anil Pandit said, “Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu take responsibility in the Tiger Shroff firing case. We had called him and tried to explain things to him, but he did not understand. So today, we made sure to explain it to him properly,” the Facebook post by Anil Pandit Anmol Bishnoi said in Hindi.

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It added, “Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next. Wait and watch.” He also released an audio message after the attack and issued what he calls a final warning to those who have not met their demands or continue to work with Salman Khan.

“I am Anil Pandit, the younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi. My older brother, Harman Sandhu, and I take responsibility for whatever happened to Tiger Shroff. We tried to reason with him, but he did not understand. If anyone tries to work in the industry without aligning with us, or works with Salman Khan, we will kill them. This is our last warning.”

Tiger Shroff Firing Case Updates So Far

The firing incident has since seen a major development, with three people arrested in connection with the attack, including a minor, according to reports. Mumbai Police are continuing their investigation into the shooting and the alleged links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the incident, spoke to Tiger Shroff and assured him that the accused would be brought to justice. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also visited the actor at his residence and promised strict action against those responsible. Meanwhile, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) condemned the firing and called for stronger security measures for members of the film industry.