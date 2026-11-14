Lara Dutta Shares 'Ramayana' BTS Video, Reveals How Her Wrist Almost Got 'Sawn Off' | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lara Dutta shared elaborate Kaikeyi transformation from Ramayana set.

A bracelet became stuck, requiring a hacksaw for removal.

Team carefully freed her wrist; Dutta found humor in mishap.

Post provided insight into film's elaborate character preparations.

Lara Dutta has offered her fans a glimpse of the effort behind her transformatio into Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The actor recently posted series of photographs and videos from the film's sets, showing her in elaborate traditional costumes and heavy jewellery. A particular video from the carousel, stood out for an unepected reason: her team had to use a hacksaw blade to free her wrist from a bracelet that had become stuck.

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Lara Dutta Shares Glimpses Of Her Kaikeyi Look

In the Instagram post, Dutta takes followers through different stages of getting ready for the role. The pictures feature her dressed as Kaikeyi in ornate outfits, complemented by statement jewellery. Other moments capture members of her makeup and costume teams working on her appearance before the shoot.

But it was a video from her vanity van that drew the most attention. In the clip, a bracelet appears to be firmly stuck around her wrist. After attempts to remove it proved difficult, a member of the team carefully used a hacksaw blade to cut through the piece of jewellery, taking care to protect her skin. Dutta was not seriously injured during the process.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)

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Lara Dutta's Funny Reaction To The Mishap

The actor also found humour in the unusual situation. Sharing the clip on November 13, she joked about the effort involved in bringing her character to life.

She wrote, “To look like this, there’s a whole lot of stuff that goes on behind the scenes!! Including almost having your wrist sawn off!!”

The post offers a rare look at the work that goes into creating the film's elaborate character appearances. While the makers had kept several details about Ramayana under wraps before its theatrical release, members of the cast have since been sharing behind-the-scenes moments with their followers.