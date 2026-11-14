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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesLara Dutta Shares 'Ramayana' BTS Video, Reveals How Her Wrist Almost Got 'Sawn Off' | WATCH

Lara Dutta Shares 'Ramayana' BTS Video, Reveals How Her Wrist Almost Got 'Sawn Off' | WATCH

Lara Dutta shares a behind-the-scenes video from Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, showing her team using a hacksaw blade to remove a bracelet stuck on her wrist.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lara Dutta shared elaborate Kaikeyi transformation from Ramayana set.
  • A bracelet became stuck, requiring a hacksaw for removal.
  • Team carefully freed her wrist; Dutta found humor in mishap.
  • Post provided insight into film's elaborate character preparations.

Lara Dutta has offered her fans a glimpse of the effort behind her transformatio into Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The actor recently posted series of photographs and videos from the film's sets, showing her in elaborate traditional costumes and heavy jewellery. A particular video from the carousel, stood out for an unepected reason: her team had to use a hacksaw blade to free her wrist from a bracelet that had become stuck.

ALSO READ: Shehzad Poonawalla Breaks Silence On Siwet Tomar's 'Rise And Fall 2' Assault, Says 'Maine FIR Hone Nahi Di'

Lara Dutta Shares Glimpses Of Her Kaikeyi Look

In the Instagram post, Dutta takes followers through different stages of getting ready for the role. The pictures feature her dressed as Kaikeyi in ornate outfits, complemented by statement jewellery. Other moments capture members of her makeup and costume teams working on her appearance before the shoot.

But it was a video from her vanity van that drew the most attention. In the clip, a bracelet appears to be firmly stuck around her wrist. After attempts to remove it proved difficult, a member of the team carefully used a hacksaw blade to cut through the piece of jewellery, taking care to protect her skin. Dutta was not seriously injured during the process.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ Enters India’s Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films Despite 10.6% Box Office Drop On Day 9

Lara Dutta's Funny Reaction To The Mishap

The actor also found humour in the unusual situation. Sharing the clip on November 13, she joked about the effort involved in bringing her character to life.

She wrote, “To look like this, there’s a whole lot of stuff that goes on behind the scenes!! Including almost having your wrist sawn off!!”

The post offers a rare look at the work that goes into creating the film's elaborate character appearances. While the makers had kept several details about Ramayana under wraps before its theatrical release, members of the cast have since been sharing behind-the-scenes moments with their followers.

 

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What role is Lara Dutta playing in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

Lara Dutta is portraying the character of Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari's film, Ramayana. She shared glimpses of her transformation in elaborate costumes and heavy jewellery.

What unusual incident occurred during Lara Dutta's costume preparation for Ramayana?

A bracelet became firmly stuck on her wrist, requiring a team member to carefully use a hacksaw blade to cut it off. Lara Dutta was not seriously injured during the process.

How did Lara Dutta react to the bracelet mishap?

Lara Dutta found humor in the situation, joking about the significant effort involved in bringing her character to life. She shared the incident with her followers on Instagram.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Nov 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Lara Dutta Nitesh Tiwari Ramayana Ramayana BTS
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