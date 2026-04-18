Lalita Pawar Birth Anniversary: A Slap Changed Her Career And Sister’s Affair Broke Her Home

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pawar died alone from cancer, her death discovered days later.

In the glamorous world of Bollywood, there have been many stars who lit up the screen and the world around them. But for some, despite immense fame and success, personal life remained full of struggles and darkness. One such legendary actress was Lalita Pawar. She was remembered for her iconic role as Manthara in Ramayan. April 18 marks her birth anniversary, and her life story is remembered till date.

Betrayal In Personal Life

Lalita Pawar’s personal life was full of ups and downs. It is said that her own sister’s relationship with her husband, Ganpat Rao, broke her marriage. When she found out about their affair, she ended the marriage. Later, she married producer Rajprakash Gupta and had a son named Jai Pawar. Despite facing many emotional setbacks, her life continued to remain difficult even in her final years.

A Lonely End

Lalita Pawar passed away on February 22, 1998, at her bungalow. She was suffering from mouth cancer and was undergoing treatment in Pune, living in severe pain. According to reports, she was alone at the time of her death as her husband was hospitalised. Her family found out about her death three days later when her son tried calling her and received no response. They later went to the bungalow and discovered her body.

The Accident That Changed Her Career

Born in Nashik, Maharashtra, Lalita developed an interest in acting at a young age. She began her career at just 9 years old with the film Raja Harishchandra and never looked back. However, her life changed completely during the shooting of the 1942 film Jang-e-Azadi. A co-actor accidentally slapped her so hard in a scene that it damaged the nerves of her left eye, leading to facial paralysis. She underwent treatment for nearly three years.

From Lead Roles to Impactful Supporting Roles

Due to this injury, Lalita Pawar could not continue as a lead actress, but she transformed her career by taking on strong supporting roles. She left a lasting impact on every character she played. Over her career spanning nearly 70 years, she acted in around 700 films. She is also recognised in the Guinness World Records for one of the longest acting careers in cinema history.