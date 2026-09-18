Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lalbaugcha Raja attracted thousands, including many film celebrities.

Ranveer Singh, Riteish, Shilpa, Ektaa, Sidharth paid respects.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan also visited the revered pandal.

Established 1934, pandal remains major attraction, drawing lakhs.

Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja witnessed a busy day of darshan during Ganesh Chaturthi, with thousands of devotees gathering at the iconic pandal. The festive crowd also included several familiar faces from the film industry. Ranveer Singh visited the shrine, offered prayers, and interacted with fans before waving to people outside. Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Shilpa Shetty, Ektaa Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra were among the other celebrities spotted at the venue. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan also paid his respects on the fifth day of the festival, adding to the prominent visits at one of Mumbai’s most revered Ganesh celebrations this year.

Ranveer Singh's Lalbaugcha Raja Visit

Ranveer Singh Greets Devotees

Ranveer Singh was among the celebrities who visited Lalbaugcha Raja this Ganesh Chaturthi. Dressed in a white semi-chikankari-style kurta and pyjamas, the actor offered prayers to Lord Ganesha before making his way through the premises.

Videos from the visit showed Ranveer greeting young fans and shaking hands with people around him. As he prepared to leave, he leaned out of his SUV, waved to the crowd and blew flying kisses, drawing cheers from those gathered outside the pandal.

The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Pralay. He was last seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which, according to reported box-office figures, crossed ₹1,800 crore in worldwide collections. Ranveer and Deepika Padukone, who married in November 2018, welcomed their daughter Dua in September 2024. The couple is also expecting their second child.

ALSO READ | Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Mumbai's Superhero-Themed Ganpati Pandal Is Winning Hearts With Marvel, DC, Krrish And Chhota Bheem

Other Celebrity Visits At Lalbaugcha Raja

Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh visited the pandal together and offered prayers. Riteish wore a traditional kurta, while Genelia opted for a purple suit for the festive occasion.

Shilpa Shetty Seeks Bappa's Blessings

Shilpa Shetty was also spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja. She arrived in an ivory and maroon printed saree and joined devotees in seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ektaa Kapoor And Sidharth Malhotra

Producer Ektaa Kapoor and actor Sidharth Malhotra also visited the pandal ahead of the trailer launch of their upcoming project The Vvaan. Their visit came as they prepared to begin the film's promotional campaign.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan Visits

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan also offered prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja on the fifth day of Ganesh Chaturthi. His visit was among the prominent appearances at the pandal, where devotees continued to gather for darshan.

ALSO READ | Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Inside Hyderabad's Puri Jagannath Temple-Themed Ganpati Pandal

Why Lalbaugcha Raja Remains A Major Attraction

A Tradition Dating Back To 1934

Lalbaugcha Raja has been a significant part of Mumbai's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations for decades. The idol was first installed in 1934 by fishermen and traders from the Lalbaug area after local markets closed, leaving workers without a nearby place of worship.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Huge crowd gathers to seek blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja. pic.twitter.com/9NDID7HlI9 — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026

Over the years, the idol became popularly known as Navsacha Ganpati, reflecting the belief among devotees that Lord Ganesha fulfils their wishes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Long Queues For Darshan

Every year, lakhs of devotees visit Lalbaugcha Raja, with many waiting for hours to catch a glimpse of the idol. The pandal's religious importance, history, and connection with Mumbai's cultural life have made it one of the most visited Ganesh Chaturthi destinations in the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

From Ranveer Singh's interaction with fans to visits by other film personalities and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Lalbaugcha Raja continued to attract attention during Ganesh Chaturthi. Alongside the celebrity appearances, the steady flow of devotees remained central to the festival's celebrations.