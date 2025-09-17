Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesLakshmi Manchu Hints Superstar’s Ex-Wife Is Being Sidelined In Tollywood After Divorce

Lakshmi Manchu Hints Superstar’s Ex-Wife Is Being Sidelined In Tollywood After Divorce

During promotions for Daksha, Lakshmi Manchu revealed that a popular actor’s ex-wife has been sidelined in Tollywood post-divorce, stirring speculation about Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 07:51 AM (IST)

Lakshmi Manchu has made waves in Tollywood with her candid remarks about the industry's treatment of female actors post-divorce. While promoting her upcoming thriller 'Daksha: A Deadly Conspiracy', the actor raised eyebrows with statements that many believe point to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

In an interview with Great Andhra, Lakshmi said a "superstar’s ex-wife" has been unofficially blacklisted in the Telugu film industry after her marriage ended.

“There is a superstar’s ex-wife who works here. She got divorced, and since then, even films that were once offered to her have been taken away,” Lakshmi revealed.

She described how producers and insiders allegedly avoid casting the actress due to fear of upsetting the male superstar:

Oddu le amma, aina emana antaru emo (He might feel bad and say something), is what they tell her.”

Refuses to Name Names But Denounces Double Standards

When the interviewer speculated that the unnamed actor could be Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Lakshmi neither confirmed nor denied. Instead, she highlighted the broader issue of gender-based inequality: “You’re thinking it’s Samantha. There’s not one superstar; around five to six of them have been divorced. And I am close to all of them,” she said.

“But my point is, a man will face something like that; his life will never change. But for a woman... no one gives us freedom; we have to take it on our own.”

Spotlight on Samantha’s Career Post-Divorce

While Lakshmi didn’t name Samantha directly, the timing and context have drawn attention. Samantha, one of South India's most celebrated actresses, saw her career trajectory shift after her split from Naga Chaitanya in 2021.

Despite her diagnosis with myositis, an autoimmune condition, she continued to take on projects, including Shaakunthalam and Kushi in 2023. However, she hasn’t headlined any major Telugu or Tamil films since.

Instead, Samantha has pivoted to OTT platforms, starring in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' and now preparing for 'Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom', a Netflix project helmed by Raj & DK.

Industry Under Scrutiny Again

Lakshmi Manchu’s comments have reignited conversations about the treatment of women in Indian cinema, especially those navigating personal changes like divorce or motherhood. While she stopped short of naming anyone, her statements have undeniably added fuel to ongoing discussions about systemic inequality and the need for change in casting practices.

As speculation continues, the real question remains: when will the film industry treat women, married, single, divorced, or otherwise, on equal footing with their male counterparts?

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 07:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Naga Chaitanya Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lakshmi Manchu Actress Denied Roles Daksha Film Samantha Divorce
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Thank You, My Friend': Modi Gets Trump's Call For 75th Birthday, US Prez Praises 'Support' In Ukraine Efforts
'Thank You, My Friend': Modi Gets Trump's Call For 75th Birthday, US Prez Praises 'Support'
World
Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Says India Refused US Mediation Amid Trump's Repeated Claims
Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Says India Refused US Mediation Amid Trump's Repeated Claims
Business
India-US Talks On Bilateral Trade Deal ‘Positive’, Will Step Up Efforts For Early Pact: Commerce Ministry
India-US Talks On Bilateral Trade Deal ‘Positive’, Will Step Up Efforts For Early Pact: Commerce Ministry
Cricket
Boycott Off: Pakistan To Play UAE After ICC Dismisses Referee Removal Request In Handshake Row
Boycott Off: Pakistan To Play UAE After ICC Dismisses Referee Removal Request In Handshake Row
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Violence, Arson And Public Unrest Reported Across Multiple Indian Cities
Breaking: ICC Rejects PCB Demand To Remove Referee After Handshake Controversy
Breaking News: NEET Aspirant Shot Dead by Cattle Smugglers in Gorakhpur; Tension Grips Village | ABP NEWS
Janhit: PM Modi Sets Development and Anti-Infiltration Agenda for Bihar Elections 2025 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Shimla landslide buries cars, causes massive traffic jam | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget