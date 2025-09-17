Lakshmi Manchu Hints Superstar’s Ex-Wife Is Being Sidelined In Tollywood After Divorce

Lakshmi Manchu has made waves in Tollywood with her candid remarks about the industry's treatment of female actors post-divorce. While promoting her upcoming thriller 'Daksha: A Deadly Conspiracy', the actor raised eyebrows with statements that many believe point to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

In an interview with Great Andhra, Lakshmi said a "superstar’s ex-wife" has been unofficially blacklisted in the Telugu film industry after her marriage ended.

“There is a superstar’s ex-wife who works here. She got divorced, and since then, even films that were once offered to her have been taken away,” Lakshmi revealed.

She described how producers and insiders allegedly avoid casting the actress due to fear of upsetting the male superstar:

“Oddu le amma, aina emana antaru emo (He might feel bad and say something), is what they tell her.”

Refuses to Name Names But Denounces Double Standards

When the interviewer speculated that the unnamed actor could be Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Lakshmi neither confirmed nor denied. Instead, she highlighted the broader issue of gender-based inequality: “You’re thinking it’s Samantha. There’s not one superstar; around five to six of them have been divorced. And I am close to all of them,” she said.

“But my point is, a man will face something like that; his life will never change. But for a woman... no one gives us freedom; we have to take it on our own.”

Spotlight on Samantha’s Career Post-Divorce

While Lakshmi didn’t name Samantha directly, the timing and context have drawn attention. Samantha, one of South India's most celebrated actresses, saw her career trajectory shift after her split from Naga Chaitanya in 2021.

Despite her diagnosis with myositis, an autoimmune condition, she continued to take on projects, including Shaakunthalam and Kushi in 2023. However, she hasn’t headlined any major Telugu or Tamil films since.

Instead, Samantha has pivoted to OTT platforms, starring in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' and now preparing for 'Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom', a Netflix project helmed by Raj & DK.

Industry Under Scrutiny Again

Lakshmi Manchu’s comments have reignited conversations about the treatment of women in Indian cinema, especially those navigating personal changes like divorce or motherhood. While she stopped short of naming anyone, her statements have undeniably added fuel to ongoing discussions about systemic inequality and the need for change in casting practices.

As speculation continues, the real question remains: when will the film industry treat women, married, single, divorced, or otherwise, on equal footing with their male counterparts?