Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deepak Kejriwal allegedly assaulted at CINTAA office Nov 26.

Witness Daisy Clements named members involved in confrontation.

Clements denied Kejriwal hit Upasana during the incident.

CINTAA, Kejriwal have not issued official statements yet.

Deepak Qazir Kejriwal was allegedly assaulted by fellow members of the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) at its Mumbai office on November 26. The incident came to light after lifetime member Daisy Clements spoke about the alleged confrontation, claiming that Kejriwal was stopped from entering the premises before the disagreement turned physical. She has also addressed allegations that the actor hit Upasana, firmly denying the claim.

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Daisy Clements Names Members Accused Of Assault

Speaking to Bollywood Chronicle, Clements named Deepak Parashad, Armaan Tahil, Brijesh, Ram and Sapan Bhattacharya as the individuals allegedly involved in the altercation. She claimed that the confrontation began when Kejriwal was denied entry to the office and asked Deepak Parashad why he had been stopped.

Recalling the incident, Clements said, "Ye ghatna Thursday ko hui thi. Deepak ko andar aane se roka gaya, aur unhone pucha, 'Kyu? Mujhe kyu roka? I need an answer'. Iske baad unke saath maar peet ki gayi."

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She added, "Armaan Tahil, Brijesh, Ram aur Sapan Bhattacharya ne bahut laaton se, ghusson se maara. They injured him and he is right now not well. He's a cancer patient and this should not happen in CINTAA office because this is really scary for everyone."

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Daisy Clements Denies Claims That Deepak Hit Upasana

Clements also rejected claims that Kejriwal had hit Upasana during the incident. Maintaining that she witnessed the confrontation, she said, "Bilkul nahi."

She further explained, "I was the witness, I was saving Deepak and everyone. He just went to Upasana's nose, didn't hit her."

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So far, neither CINTAA nor Deepak Qazir Kejriwal has issued an official statement or clarification regarding the incident. The allegations and details currently available are based solely on Daisy Clements' account.