L'Oréal Paris Addresses Fan Question Over Aishwarya Rai’s Absence From Cannes Campaign

A social media storm erupted ahead of Cannes 2026 after fans noticed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was missing from L’Oréal Paris’s latest promotional campaign, while Alia Bhatt featured prominently. The discussion quickly spread across Instagram and X, with users questioning the brand’s decision and expressing disappointment over the absence of the long-time ambassador. The issue intensified online as fans compared the two actors and debated L’Oréal’s changing representation at the prestigious film festival.

Fans Raise Questions Over Aishwarya’s Absence

The controversy began when L’Oréal Paris unveiled its Cannes 2026 promotional posters featuring several global ambassadors but not Aishwarya Rai, who has been associated with the brand for over two decades. Fans reacted strongly on social media, asking why the actor was not included despite her long-standing connection with the brand and her regular presence at Cannes. Many users expressed disappointment and demanded clarification, while others defended the brand’s newer line-up.

ALSO READ | 'Something Is Off About Her Face': Internet Reacts To Anushka Sharma’s Latest Ad

L’Oréal Responds to Social Media Backlash

Amid the growing criticism, L’Oréal Paris responded to concerned fans through its official social media handle. The brand addressed the backlash by highlighting Aishwarya’s long association with the festival and its campaigns over the years.

Amid growing criticism online, one particular comment appeared to gain attention from L’Oréal Paris. A fan directly tagged the brand and asked about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s absence, saying she is most prominently seen during Cannes and urging the brand to feature and celebrate her more due to her unmatched presence and popularity.

In response, the official L’Oréal Paris account replied, “Year after year, Cannes after Cannes, she never misses.”

However, the brand’s clarification did not calm the backlash. Several users continued to question the absence of promotional material featuring Aishwarya. One fan asked where her poster was, while another criticised the brand, accusing it of focusing on newer faces and forgetting Aishwarya’s contribution to its popularity in Asia, warning that the brand should address the issue or face consequences to its reputation.

ALSO READ | Varanasi Shooting May Shift To Varanasi Or Prayagraj After HMWSSB Denies 150 Water Tankers For Underwater Scene

Ongoing Debate Over Brand Representation

Despite the clarification, the online debate continued, with fans divided over the brand’s evolving ambassador choices. While some users insisted that Aishwarya Rai remains an irreplaceable face of L’Oréal at Cannes, others pointed out that newer ambassadors like Alia Bhatt represent a shift toward fresh global representation. The discussion also reflected wider conversations about legacy stars versus new-age celebrities in international brand campaigns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L'Oréal Paris Official (@lorealparis)

Long Association With Cannes

Aishwarya Rai has been a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris since 2003 and has attended the Cannes Film Festival for more than 20 years. Her appearances on the red carpet have made her one of the most recognised Indian faces at the festival, contributing significantly to the brand’s visibility in India and globally.

As Cannes 2026 unfolds, the conversation around representation, legacy, and brand choices continues to gain traction online, keeping both Aishwarya Rai and Alia Bhatt at the centre of public attention.