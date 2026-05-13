Fans were disappointed as Aishwarya, a long-time ambassador, was missing from the promotional posters while Alia Bhatt was featured. They questioned the brand's decision.
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L'Oréal Paris Addresses Fan Question Over Aishwarya Rai’s Absence From Cannes Campaign
L’Oréal Paris responded after fans questioned Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s absence from its Cannes 2026 campaign featuring Alia Bhatt. The brand addressed the backlash amid debates online about legacy.
- Fans question Aishwarya Rai's absence from L'Oréal Cannes campaign.
- Alia Bhatt featured prominently, sparking online debate among fans.
- L'Oréal acknowledged Rai's consistent Cannes presence on social media.
- Debate continues over brand's evolving ambassador representation choices.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why were fans upset about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's absence from the L'Oréal Paris Cannes 2026 campaign?
How did L'Oréal Paris respond to the backlash regarding Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's absence?
L'Oréal Paris acknowledged Aishwarya's long association with Cannes and the brand, stating 'Year after year, Cannes after Cannes, she never misses.'
What is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's history with L'Oréal Paris and Cannes?
Aishwarya has been a global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris since 2003 and has attended the Cannes Film Festival for over 20 years, contributing significantly to the brand's recognition.
Did L'Oréal's response calm the online criticism?
No, the clarification did not fully resolve the backlash. Some fans continued to question her absence and criticized the brand for focusing on newer faces.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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