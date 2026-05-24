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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKushboo Sundar Calls Aarti Ravi And Her Sons ‘My Family’ Amid Ravi Mohan Divorce Row

Kushboo Sundar Calls Aarti Ravi And Her Sons ‘My Family’ Amid Ravi Mohan Divorce Row

Kushboo Sundar shared a family photo with Aarti Ravi and her sons amid Ravi Mohan’s ongoing divorce controversy and rumours involving Keneeshaa Francis.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 24 May 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kushboo Sundar posted a family photo, showing solidarity with Aarti Ravi.
  • Sundar previously supported Aarti's message about protecting her children.
  • Ravi Mohan's divorce proceedings and allegations have been public.
  • Aarti and Ravi's split involves a controversy with Keneeshaa Francis.

Actor-politician Kushboo Sundar has left little room for interpretation. On Saturday, she posted a photo on Instagram with Aarti Ravi and her children, captioning it with red heart emojis and the hashtag #myfamily.

The picture had Kushboo posing alongside her daughters Avantika and Anandita, producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, Aarti, and Aarti's sons Aarav and Ayaan. Everyone in the frame was smiling. The post has been widely read online as a show of solidarity for Aarti during a difficult and very public time.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kushboo Sundar (@khushsundar)

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Kushboo Already Made Her Feelings Known

Kushboo had already stepped in before this post. When Aarti shared a message saying she would speak up to protect her children and her dignity, Kushboo commented: "Never mess with a mother. And you are a lioness with her cubs. More power to you my baby."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aarti (@aarti.ravi)

The comment caught a lot of attention, especially since Ravi Mohan indirectly mentioned Khushbu at an emotional press conference in Chennai shortly after. At that press meet, Ravi also made fresh allegations and said he would stay away from acting until his divorce with Aarti is finalised.

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Ravi-Aarti Split, Keneeshaa Controversy

Ravi and Aarti married in 2009. In 2024, Ravi announced they were separating. Around the same time, speculation about him dating singer-healer Keneeshaa Francis began circulating. Those rumours picked up pace in 2025 when Ravi and Keneeshaa attended a wedding together dressed in matching outfits.

Things turned messier earlier this month after a comment from Keneeshaa's Instagram account allegedly targeted Aarti. Keneeshaa said her account had been hacked and denied being the reason behind the split. She also said she was being bullied online. A day later, she posted an emotional note saying she was quitting music, leaving Chennai, and distancing herself from Ravi. Khushbu's latest post has not directly addressed any of this, but the timing and the caption have made her position very clear.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Kushboo Sundar post on Instagram?

Kushboo posted a photo with Aarti Ravi and her children, captioning it with red heart emojis and #myfamily, showing solidarity.

What was Kushboo's reaction to Aarti's message?

Kushboo commented

When did Ravi and Aarti get married and separate?

Ravi and Aarti married in 2009 and Ravi announced their separation in 2024.

What controversy involved Keneeshaa Francis?

Keneeshaa was rumored to be dating Ravi. An alleged comment from her account targeted Aarti, after which Keneeshaa claimed her account was hacked and announced she was quitting music and distancing herself from Ravi.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 May 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kushboo Sundar Aarti Ravi Ravi Mohan Keneeshaa Francis
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