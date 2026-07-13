Kusha Kapila stated the viral image with Samay Raina is fake and her face was AI-altered. She questioned why anyone would spend money to create such misleading content.
Explorer
Kusha Kapila Says She Needed Therapy After Samay Raina Mocked Her, Calls Viral Photo With Comedian As ‘AI Altered’
Kusha Kapila has dismissed rumours of reconciling with Samay Raina, calling their viral photo AI-altered. Revisiting the 2024 roast controversy, she revealed undergoing therapy, denied any friendship with the comedian, and urged people to stop spreading misleading narratives online.
- Kusha Kapila denies Samay Raina reconciliation; viral image fake.
- 2024 roast deeply affected her, requiring extensive therapy.
- No friendship, no show appearance, urges moving on.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Kusha Kapila say about the viral image with Samay Raina?
Has Kusha Kapila reconciled with Samay Raina?
No, Kusha Kapila firmly denied reconciliation with Samay Raina. She clarified that attending the same event does not imply friendship or reconciliation.
How did the 2024 roast incident affect Kusha Kapila?
The 2024 roast deeply affected Kusha, causing shame and ridicule. She underwent therapy to cope with the experience and blocked Samay and Ashish afterward.
Will Kusha Kapila appear on Samay Raina's show?
No, Kusha Kapila clarified that she has no plans to appear on Samay Raina's show, 'India's Got Latent' (or 'Latent').
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Celebrities
Kusha Kapila Says She Needed Therapy After Samay Raina Mocked Her, Calls Viral Photo With Comedian As ‘AI Altered’
Celebrities
Rohit Chandel's Co-Star Madirakshi Mundle Backs Him Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations, Later Deactivates Instagram
Celebrities
Pawan Kalyan Health Update: Chandrababu Naidu Visits Mumbai Hospital, Says Deputy CM Is Recovering Well
Celebrities
'Jurassic Park' Actor Sam Neill Passes Away At 78
Advertisement
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Vedang Raina, Shruti Haasan, Guru Randhawa Turn Heads In Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Tom Holland, Alia Bhatt, Matt Damon, Shilpa Shetty And More Turn Heads In Mumbai
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion