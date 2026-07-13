Actor and content creator Kusha Kapila has firmly denied rumours suggesting she has reconciled with comedian Samay Raina after an edited photograph of the two circulated widely on social media. Addressing the speculation through a series of Instagram Stories, Kusha described the image as fake and claimed her face had been altered using AI. She also reiterated that the fallout following the controversial 2024 roast remains deeply personal, revealing that she underwent therapy after the incident. Kusha stressed that attending the same event as Samay should not be interpreted as a friendship, reconciliation, or public endorsement of any kind whatsoever.

Kusha Kapila Calls Viral Image With Samay Raina Fake

Responding to speculation surrounding her relationship with Samay Raina, Kusha Kapila made it clear that the viral photograph being shared online was not genuine. Reposting one of the claims, she wrote, "Fake and seeded. My face is AI-altered. Why would anyone spend any money doing this is beyond me? The way incel internet will stoop down to minimise me is laughable at this point."

She also thanked creator Nikhil Taneja for questioning the authenticity of the image and criticised those she believes are deliberately fuelling false narratives. Kusha further clarified that she has no plans to appear on Samay's show, India's Got Latent.

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Roast Controversy Still Affected Her

In a detailed statement, Kusha revisited the 2024 roast hosted by Ashish Solanki, where Samay Raina made controversial jokes about her marriage and divorce. She explained that no script or list of jokes had been shared before the show and said she had trusted the participants because they were friends.

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Reflecting on the experience, she wrote, "The jokes made at my expense were horrible, and I stand by my stance that they should have been censored." Kusha revealed that she blocked both Samay and Ashish after the show and added, "It has taken me a lot of time and therapy to undo the shame and ridicule I felt that day. I genuinely wish that roast had never happened to me."

She also dismissed suggestions that she celebrated Samay's controversies, saying she deliberately chose not to comment publicly despite receiving media requests.

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No Reconciliation, Says Kusha

Kusha clarified that although she and Samay recently attended singer Jasleen Royal's birthday celebration, they did not interact. She insisted that simply being present at the same event should not be interpreted as a reconciliation. In another post, she wrote, "I am not friends with Samay. I will never be on Latent. We have tried to be cordial and move past what happened by making sense of it, but that's all." She added, "Stop minimising women. Let's all move the fk on."

Calling on meme pages and online accounts to stop spreading misleading narratives, Kusha concluded that she wanted to move forward with her life rather than repeatedly revisit a painful chapter.

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Kusha Kapila's latest clarification leaves little room for speculation. By addressing the edited images and revisiting the impact of the 2024 controversy, she has once again made her position clear while urging social media users to stop spreading misleading claims and respect her decision to move on.