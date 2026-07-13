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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKusha Kapila Says She Needed Therapy After Samay Raina Mocked Her, Calls Viral Photo With Comedian As ‘AI Altered’

Kusha Kapila Says She Needed Therapy After Samay Raina Mocked Her, Calls Viral Photo With Comedian As ‘AI Altered’

Kusha Kapila has dismissed rumours of reconciling with Samay Raina, calling their viral photo AI-altered. Revisiting the 2024 roast controversy, she revealed undergoing therapy, denied any friendship with the comedian, and urged people to stop spreading misleading narratives online.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kusha Kapila denies Samay Raina reconciliation; viral image fake.
  • 2024 roast deeply affected her, requiring extensive therapy.
  • No friendship, no show appearance, urges moving on.

Actor and content creator Kusha Kapila has firmly denied rumours suggesting she has reconciled with comedian Samay Raina after an edited photograph of the two circulated widely on social media. Addressing the speculation through a series of Instagram Stories, Kusha described the image as fake and claimed her face had been altered using AI. She also reiterated that the fallout following the controversial 2024 roast remains deeply personal, revealing that she underwent therapy after the incident. Kusha stressed that attending the same event as Samay should not be interpreted as a friendship, reconciliation, or public endorsement of any kind whatsoever.

Kusha Kapila Calls Viral Image With Samay Raina Fake

Responding to speculation surrounding her relationship with Samay Raina, Kusha Kapila made it clear that the viral photograph being shared online was not genuine. Reposting one of the claims, she wrote, "Fake and seeded. My face is AI-altered. Why would anyone spend any money doing this is beyond me? The way incel internet will stoop down to minimise me is laughable at this point."

She also thanked creator Nikhil Taneja for questioning the authenticity of the image and criticised those she believes are deliberately fuelling false narratives. Kusha further clarified that she has no plans to appear on Samay's show, India's Got Latent.

Instagram
Instagram

Roast Controversy Still Affected Her

In a detailed statement, Kusha revisited the 2024 roast hosted by Ashish Solanki, where Samay Raina made controversial jokes about her marriage and divorce. She explained that no script or list of jokes had been shared before the show and said she had trusted the participants because they were friends.

Instagram
Instagram

Reflecting on the experience, she wrote, "The jokes made at my expense were horrible, and I stand by my stance that they should have been censored." Kusha revealed that she blocked both Samay and Ashish after the show and added, "It has taken me a lot of time and therapy to undo the shame and ridicule I felt that day. I genuinely wish that roast had never happened to me."

She also dismissed suggestions that she celebrated Samay's controversies, saying she deliberately chose not to comment publicly despite receiving media requests.

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No Reconciliation, Says Kusha

Kusha clarified that although she and Samay recently attended singer Jasleen Royal's birthday celebration, they did not interact. She insisted that simply being present at the same event should not be interpreted as a reconciliation. In another post, she wrote, "I am not friends with Samay. I will never be on Latent. We have tried to be cordial and move past what happened by making sense of it, but that's all." She added, "Stop minimising women. Let's all move the fk on."

Calling on meme pages and online accounts to stop spreading misleading narratives, Kusha concluded that she wanted to move forward with her life rather than repeatedly revisit a painful chapter.

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Kusha Kapila's latest clarification leaves little room for speculation. By addressing the edited images and revisiting the impact of the 2024 controversy, she has once again made her position clear while urging social media users to stop spreading misleading claims and respect her decision to move on.

 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Kusha Kapila say about the viral image with Samay Raina?

Kusha Kapila stated the viral image with Samay Raina is fake and her face was AI-altered. She questioned why anyone would spend money to create such misleading content.

Has Kusha Kapila reconciled with Samay Raina?

No, Kusha Kapila firmly denied reconciliation with Samay Raina. She clarified that attending the same event does not imply friendship or reconciliation.

How did the 2024 roast incident affect Kusha Kapila?

The 2024 roast deeply affected Kusha, causing shame and ridicule. She underwent therapy to cope with the experience and blocked Samay and Ashish afterward.

Will Kusha Kapila appear on Samay Raina's show?

No, Kusha Kapila clarified that she has no plans to appear on Samay Raina's show, 'India's Got Latent' (or 'Latent').

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kusha Kapila India's Got Latent Samay Raina Samay Raina Controversy Kusha Kapila Instagram AI Altered Photo Kusha Kapila Viral Photo
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