Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshara Singh faced criticism for celebrating Chhath Puja with sindoor.

Trolls questioned her unmarried status and accused her of seeking publicity.

Actress strongly rebutted, questioning critics' judgment and double standards.

Akshara Singh recently took to Instagram to share several pictures and videos of herself celebrating Chhath Puja. However, one of her posts, in which she is seen performing Sandhya Arghya with visible sindoor on her nose, drew criticism on social media. Several users accused the actress of observing the festival for publicity. The actress has now given a befitting response to the trolls.

She questioned why unmarried women should not be allowed to perform Chhath Puja when unmarried men can observe the festival. She also asked people who had given them the right to question her faith and beliefs.

Akshara Singh Hits Back At Trolls Over Chhath Puja

Taking to her Instagram Story on Monday evening, Akshara shared a strongly worded note in Hindi. She wrote, “Maine Chhathi Maiya ko arghya diya, aur kuch logon ne mere byaah ki chinta ka arghya de diya. Dukh hota hai ki Chhath jaise pavitra parv par bhi kisi ki aastha ko behas ka vishay bana diya jata hai. [I offered prayers to Chhathi Maiya, but some people chose to offer their concerns about my marriage instead. It is disheartening that even at a sacred festival like Chhath, someone's faith is turned into a topic of debate.]”



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The actress went on to question the double standards surrounding the festival, writing, “Ek sawaal mera bhi hai - agar kunwara ladka Chhath kar sakta hai, toh kunwari ladki kyun nahi? Koi tark hai toh bataiye, main zaroor sunungi. [I have a question too: If an unmarried man can observe Chhath, why can't an unmarried woman? If you have a logical argument, please tell me. I will certainly listen.]”

She further added, “Aur han, meri aastha par faisla sunane ka adhikar aapko kisne diya? Ye bhi usi jawab me bata dijiyega. Jai Chhathi Maiya. [And yes, who gave you the right to pass judgment on my faith? Please include that in your answer too. Jai Chhathi Maiya.] ”









About Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival dedicated to the worship of Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya, who is revered as the protector of children and a deity associated with prosperity and well-being.

Devotees observe rigorous fasts as part of the celebrations, with some abstaining from both food and water for an extended period. The festivities begin with Nahay Khay, followed by Kharna, when devotees break their day-long fast after sunset.

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The main rituals take place over the next two days. On the third day, devotees offer Arghya to the setting Sun, known as Sandhya Arghya, and return the following morning to offer prayers to the rising Sun during Usha Arghya. These rituals are traditionally performed at riverbanks, ponds and other water bodies.

Thekua, fruits and sugarcane are among the traditional offerings prepared for the festival.

This year, Chhath Puja was observed from November 13 to 16.