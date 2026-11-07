Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker's daughter, aunt threatened after Mumbai road accident.

Speeding car collided, driver fled after Aleya photographed vehicle.

Biker pursued, blocked their car, and threatened occupants.

Accused booked under BNS, Motor Vehicles Act for actions.

Filmmaker Kunal Shivdasani's 22-year-old daughter, Aleya, and his aunt, Pramita Vijay, 40 were allegedly threatened and chased by two men in Mumbai following a road accident. The incident reportedly took place in Santacruz West, where a speeding car collided with the vehicle carrying the two women before its driver fled.

According to a report by The Free Press Journal, Jhaluka Tigga, who has been working for Shivdasani, was driving the Land Rover Discovery. He was taking Aleya and Pramita to drop the latter off at Pali Hill when the incident occurred.

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Car Collision In Santacruz West Triggers Confrontation

FPJ reported that according to Tigga's complaint, a speeding four-wheeler rammed into their Land Rover near a gurdwara in Dhan Patohar Nagar, Santacruz West, at around 12:20 am on November 5. The collision damaged both doors on the vehicle’s right side.

The driver of the other car allegedly fled immediately, leaving the vehicle in a nearby narrow lane. However, the situation reportedly took a turn after Aleya photographed the car involved in the collision.

Police sources cited by FPJ said the photograph allegedly angered the motorist. As Tigga continued towards Pali Hill, a biker began following their vehicle.

Biker Allegedly Blocks Vehicle, Threatens Occupants

Near Bloom Hotel, the biker reportedly overtook the Land Rover, stopped in front of it and blocked the way. The car that initially collided also arrived at the spot later.

The biker allegedly threatened Tigga and the two women before the suspects fled.

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Two Men Booked Under BNS, Motor Vehicles Act

According to the FPJ report, the accused have been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 125 for an act endangering life, Section 126(2) for wrongful confinement, Section 281 for rash driving and Section 324(2) for mischief.

They have also been charged under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving.