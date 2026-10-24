India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKunal Kohli Flags Alleged Drug Activity At Bandra's Carter Road, Mumbai Police Respond

Kunal Kohli Flags Alleged Drug Activity At Bandra's Carter Road, Mumbai Police Respond

Kunal Kohli has flagged alleged drug activity near Bandra’s Carter Road skateboard park. Mumbai Police responded to the filmmaker’s complaint.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kunal Kohli highlighted alleged drug activity near Mumbai skateboard park.
  • Kohli posted photo, alleging drug use near children's park.
  • Mumbai Police responded, informing Bandra Police Station officials immediately.

Indian filmmaker Kunal Kohli has raised concerns over alleged drug activity near the skateboard park on Carter Road in Mumbai's Bandra area. He urged the Mumbai Police to intervene. The director shared a photograph of several people sleeping by the roadside and tagged the police in his social media post. The Mumbai Police responded promptly, saying they had informed senior officials at Bandra Police Station.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Bangladeshi Accused Shariful Fakir’s Guilty Plea Rejected, First Witness Examined

Kunal Kohli Flags Alleged Drug Activity In Mumbai

Kohli expressed concern about the situation near the skateboard park, which he said children visit every morning. He alleged that a group of people there are involved drug, had been occupying the area and creating a nuisance, raising concerns about the environment around a public space frequented by children. The filmmaker urged the Mumbai Police to look into the matter and take appropriate action to address the situation.

The filmmaker wrote, “@Mumbai Police on Carter Road skateboard park in Bandra where children come every morning. This group of drug addicts & drug sellers are creating a mess.”

He also claimed that some people slept without clothes and engaged in activities he did not wish to describe publicly.

He wrote, “They sleep without clothes sometimes & are involved in all sorts of activities that I cannot say here on social media. I request you to please clear the children’s park of this gang.”

ALSO READ: Rakhi Sawant Gets Legal Relief As Court Cancels Non-Bailable Warrant In 2010 Suicide Case

Mumbai Police Respond To Kunal Kohli's Complaint

The Mumbai Police acknowledged Kohli’s post and shared an update on the matter, stating that they had alerted senior officials at Bandra Police Station.

The police replied, "We have informed the Senior Official of BandraPS Police Station."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What alleged activity did filmmaker Kunal Kohli highlight?

Kunal Kohli raised concerns about alleged drug activity, including drug use and selling, near the skateboard park on Carter Road in Bandra, Mumbai. He described it as creating a mess and nuisance.

Why did Kunal Kohli specifically raise concerns about the location?

Kohli was concerned because the skateboard park is frequented by children every morning. He stated the group's alleged activities, including sleeping unclothed, were inappropriate for a children's area.

How did the Mumbai Police respond to Kunal Kohli's complaint?

The Mumbai Police promptly acknowledged Kunal Kohli's social media post. They informed senior officials at the Bandra Police Station about the alleged drug activity he reported.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 24 Oct 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kunal Kohli Bandra Mumbai Police Carter Road
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Bangladeshi Accused Shariful Fakir’s Guilty Plea Rejected, First Witness Examined
Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Bangladeshi Accused Shariful Fakir’s Guilty Plea Rejected, First Witness Examined
Celebrities
Anjali Arora In Legal Trouble Over Kanpur Event, Organisers Seek Rs 1.20 Crore Over 12-Minute Nagada Nights Show
Anjali Arora In Legal Trouble Over Kanpur Event, Organisers Seek Rs 1.20 Crore Over 12-Minute Nagada Nights Show
Celebrities
Saif Ali Khan Plays Electric Guitar On Balcony In Jam Session: WATCH
Saif Ali Khan Plays Electric Guitar On Balcony In Jam Session: WATCH
Celebrities
Tanushree Dutta Was ‘Unprofessional’, Claims Hetal Yadav Recalling Film 'Apartment'
Tanushree Dutta Was ‘Unprofessional’, Claims Hetal Yadav Recalling Film 'Apartment'
Advertisement

Videos

FBI Action: Wanted Gangster Himanshu Bhau Arrested in the United States
Nationwide Campaign: BJP Launches “Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy” Drive Across India
Rally Controversy: Delhi Traders Urge Rahul Gandhi to Postpone November 1 Rally
Mega Rally: K. C. Venugopal Announces Major INDIA Alliance Rally on November 1
Wall Controversy: Objectionable Slogans at Jamia Trigger Fresh Campus Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget