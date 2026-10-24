Kunal Kohli raised concerns about alleged drug activity, including drug use and selling, near the skateboard park on Carter Road in Bandra, Mumbai. He described it as creating a mess and nuisance.
Kunal Kohli Flags Alleged Drug Activity At Bandra's Carter Road, Mumbai Police Respond
Kunal Kohli has flagged alleged drug activity near Bandra’s Carter Road skateboard park. Mumbai Police responded to the filmmaker’s complaint.
- Kunal Kohli highlighted alleged drug activity near Mumbai skateboard park.
- Kohli posted photo, alleging drug use near children's park.
- Mumbai Police responded, informing Bandra Police Station officials immediately.
Indian filmmaker Kunal Kohli has raised concerns over alleged drug activity near the skateboard park on Carter Road in Mumbai's Bandra area. He urged the Mumbai Police to intervene. The director shared a photograph of several people sleeping by the roadside and tagged the police in his social media post. The Mumbai Police responded promptly, saying they had informed senior officials at Bandra Police Station.
ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Bangladeshi Accused Shariful Fakir’s Guilty Plea Rejected, First Witness Examined
Kunal Kohli Flags Alleged Drug Activity In Mumbai
Kohli expressed concern about the situation near the skateboard park, which he said children visit every morning. He alleged that a group of people there are involved drug, had been occupying the area and creating a nuisance, raising concerns about the environment around a public space frequented by children. The filmmaker urged the Mumbai Police to look into the matter and take appropriate action to address the situation.
The filmmaker wrote, “@Mumbai Police on Carter Road skateboard park in Bandra where children come every morning. This group of drug addicts & drug sellers are creating a mess.”
He also claimed that some people slept without clothes and engaged in activities he did not wish to describe publicly.
He wrote, “They sleep without clothes sometimes & are involved in all sorts of activities that I cannot say here on social media. I request you to please clear the children’s park of this gang.”
@MumbaiPolice on Carter Road skateboard park in bandra where children come every morning. This group of drug addicts & drug sellers are creating a mess. They sleep without clothes sometimes & are involved in all sorts of activities that I cannot say here on social media. I request you to please clear the children’s park of this gang.— kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) October 24, 2026
ALSO READ: Rakhi Sawant Gets Legal Relief As Court Cancels Non-Bailable Warrant In 2010 Suicide Case
Mumbai Police Respond To Kunal Kohli's Complaint
The Mumbai Police acknowledged Kohli’s post and shared an update on the matter, stating that they had alerted senior officials at Bandra Police Station.
The police replied, "We have informed the Senior Official of BandraPS Police Station."
Frequently Asked Questions
What alleged activity did filmmaker Kunal Kohli highlight?
Why did Kunal Kohli specifically raise concerns about the location?
Kohli was concerned because the skateboard park is frequented by children every morning. He stated the group's alleged activities, including sleeping unclothed, were inappropriate for a children's area.
How did the Mumbai Police respond to Kunal Kohli's complaint?
The Mumbai Police promptly acknowledged Kunal Kohli's social media post. They informed senior officials at the Bandra Police Station about the alleged drug activity he reported.