Kunal Kamra Slams Removal Of Satluj From ZEE5, Questions CBFC Over 127 Cuts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kunal Kamra questioned its removal, citing cuts and censorship.

Actor Diljit Dosanjh reacted; creative freedom debate reignited.

The controversy surrounding the film Satluj continues to grow after the movie was removed from an OTT platform within two days of its release. Comedian Kunal Kamra has now questioned the decision, raising concerns about censorship and asking why some films receive widespread support while others face restrictions.

Taking to social media, Kamra questioned the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the government over the film's removal. He also compared the situation with the reception given to films such as The Kashmir Files, asking why Satluj was treated differently.

Kunal Kamra Questions CBFC Over Cuts And OTT Removal

In a detailed post, Kunal Kamra addressed CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi and questioned why Panjab '95, the original title of the film before it was renamed Satluj was reportedly recommended to undergo 127 cuts.

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He pointed out that after the film's title was changed, it was removed from the OTT platform within less than two days, despite the fact that OTT releases and international distribution do not fall directly under the CBFC's certification process in the same way as theatrical releases.

Kamra highlighted that the film tells the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who documented alleged human rights violations and later lost his life. He questioned why audiences should not have access to a film based on documented events and asked for transparency behind the decision.

He further argued that while films such as The Kashmir Files, The Bengal Files and The Kerala Story have received significant attention and support, other films based on sensitive real-life issues face hurdles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kamra (@kuna_kamra)

Diljit Dosanjh Reacts After Film's Removal

Kamra also referred to the changing landscape of Indian cinema, saying that in an earlier era, such disagreements would have been debated through legal channels. He questioned what kind of stories filmmakers can tell if narratives about people fighting for justice cannot reach audiences.

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The comedian concluded his post with a strong statement, claiming that Jaswant Singh Khalra's story had been "taken away again", this time through censorship.

Meanwhile, Satluj was streamed on ZEE5 before being removed by Sunday evening. Actor Diljit Dosanjh, who plays the lead role in the film, also reacted to the development. He said that the film had already reached people's homes and that no one could stop its message from reaching audiences.