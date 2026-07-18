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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Bhagwan Ji Ka Apmaan...': Hindu Youths Slam Kunal Kamra Over Viral 'Sita Ke Pati Ka Naam' Remark

'Bhagwan Ji Ka Apmaan...': Hindu Youths Slam Kunal Kamra Over Viral 'Sita Ke Pati Ka Naam' Remark

Hindu youths confronted comedian Kunal Kamra at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over his viral 'Sita Ke Pati Ka Naam' remark. Here's what happened, what was said, and why the controversy is escalating.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 03:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Comedian Kunal Kamra's Jantar Mantar remarks sparked religious sentiment controversy.
  • Hindu youths publicly protested Kamra, displaying provocative posters.
  • Protesters challenged Kamra at Jantar Mantar, citing religious insult.
  • Kamra also received a legal notice for his statements.

The controversy surrounding comedian Kunal Kamra's recent remarks at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has intensified, with a group of Hindu youths publicly protesting against him at the demonstration site. Besides activist Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing protest, the gathering witnessed another flashpoint after protesters displayed provocative posters targeting Kamra, claiming his comments had hurt their religious sentiments.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court Lawyer Sends Legal Notice To Kunal Kamra Over ‘Sita Ke Pati... Nita Ke Pati’ Remark

Protesters Display Posters Targeting Kunal Kamra

A video shared on social media showed several Hindu youths arriving at Jantar Mantar carrying a large poster depicting a dog urinating on Kunal Kamra's face.

The post said, "Hindu youths came to Jantar Mantar with posters showing a dog pissing on Kunal Kamra’s face in Delhi. They said, 'we support genuine student concerns, but we will never support those spreading hate against Hindu religion."

What Did The Hindu Youths Say?

Addressing the gathering, one member of the group said, "Sabhi ko Jai Shri Ram! Aap kisi NEET ke student ke nyay ke liye saath khade ho, lekin hamare Ram bhagwaan ji ka apmaan karne ki aapko kya zarurat thi?"

He then directly challenged the comedian, saying, "Ab idhar aao, hamare saamne karo, hand to hand result denge hum usko. Aise phaad denge hum Kunal Kamra ko..."

Internet Reacts As Video Of Hindu Youths Goes Viral

The video of Hindu youths protesting against comedian Kunal Kamra at Delhi's Jantar Mantar quickly spread across social media, triggering a flood of reactions from users. While some criticised Kamra over his remarks, others debated the nature of the protest and the wider controversy.

One user wrote, "Where was your team when ram mandir donation was looted?"

Another commented, "Catch him wherever he is."

A third user said, "Stop this sh**, either find ways to stop him from speaking shit or learn to not give a sh** about him."

Another social media user remarked, "Lord Ram be like: What the hell do I have to watch/read now? "

ALSO READ: 'Dara Hua Nangapan': Prakash Raj Slams Government After Sonam Wangchuk Is Hospitalised

Kunal Kamra's Remarks Led To Backlash

Kunal Kamra joined the CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, where activist Sonam Wangchuk was observing an indefinite hunger strike.

During his speech, Kamra criticised the government and alleged that it invoked Lord Ram while serving the interests of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

In the now-viral video, he said, “Pehle toh main kehna chahunga ki yeh jo sarkar hai, yeh jo kar rahi hai, yeh bahut saalon se kar rahi hai. Aur humne yeh dekha hai ki yeh bas Sita ke pati ka naam lekar, Nita ke pati ka kaam kar rahe hain."

Supreme Court Lawyer Sends Legal Notice

The controversy has also taken a legal turn. Kunal Kamra has been served with a legal notice by Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Amita Sachdeva over the remark made during his appearance at Jantar Mantar.

According to the notice, Kamra's statement allegedly hurt Hindu religious sentiments. The advocate has demanded that the comedian immediately remove the video containing the remark from all online platforms and issue an unconditional public apology.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent controversy involving comedian Kunal Kamra?

Kunal Kamra's remarks at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where he criticized the government, sparked the controversy. His comments allegedly hurt Hindu religious sentiments.

Who protested against Kunal Kamra at Jantar Mantar?

A group of Hindu youths publicly protested against Kunal Kamra at Jantar Mantar. They displayed provocative posters and claimed his comments had hurt their religious sentiments.

Has any legal action been taken against Kunal Kamra?

Yes, Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Amita Sachdeva sent a legal notice to Kunal Kamra. The notice demands he remove the video of his remark and issue an unconditional public apology.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 03:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar Kunal Kamra Sonam Wangchuk DELHI Kunal Kamra Remark
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