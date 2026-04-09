Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Monalisa Bhosle, viral celebrity, married Farman Khan amid

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra alleged marriage before adulthood, citing NHRC probe.

NHRC investigating Bhosle's age, marriage validity after complaint filed.

Mishra accused Bhosle of false claims and threats during dispute.

Monalisa Bhosle, who went viral during the Kumbh Mela, married Uttar Pradesh-based actor Farman Khan at a temple in Kerala following Hindu rituals. Despite this, several people alleged that she was a victim of “love jihad”. Among those making the claim was filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, who had signed her for one of his films after she rose to fame online, though the project was never released.

Bhosle had also levelled serious allegations against Mishra, accusing him of sexual harassment and claiming that he touched her inappropriately at least 10 times. These allegations came after Mishra filed a police complaint alleging the involvement of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in her marriage to Farman Khan.

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Amid the back-and-forth allegations between both sides, the director has now claimed that Monalisa Bhosle and Farman Khan’s marriage will not last. According to him, this is not due to the “love jihad” claims but because of the NHRC investigation into her age, which, as per a complaint, may be below the legal age for marriage for girls.

Sanoj Mishra’s Instagram Post

In a lengthy Instagram post, Mishra alleged that Monalisa married Farman Khan before she had reached adulthood.

“Mahadev jald hi mera vanvaas khatam karenge. Kanoon ne ab apna kaam shuru kar diya hai. Monalisa ke ‘love jihad’ mein phansne ke mudde par maine apna saara kaam chhodkar peedit parivaar ko nyaay dilane ki muhim shuru ki thi. Ab uska asar dikhne laga hai. Hum jald hi vijay pa sakte hain aur saazish rachne wale jihadi ko jail ho sakti hai. [Mahadev will soon bring my exile to an end. The law has started doing its work. I had left aside all my other work and launched a campaign to ensure justice for the victim’s family in the issue of Monalisa getting trapped in a case of “love jihad.” The impact of that effort is now visible. We may soon achieve victory, and the jihadi who carried out this conspiracy will be sent to jail],” he wrote.

He further added, “Halaanki is ladai mein meri film ‘The Diary of Manipur’ ko nuksaan hua. Karz ke bojh ke saath-saath us jihadi ne Monalisa se mere khilaaf jhoothe aarop bhi lagvaaye. Mujhe jhoothe case mein phansane ki koshish ki gayi aur lagataar dhamkiyan bhi milti rahi. Lekin aap sabhi ke support ki wajah se yeh ‘dharm yudh’ ruk nahi paaya. [However, this fight also caused losses to the film The Diary of Manipur. While I was already under the burden of debt, the accused allegedly made Monalisa level false accusations against me and tried to implicate me in a fabricated case. I also continued to receive threats. But with the support of all of you, this ‘religious struggle’ was not allowed to stop.]”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanoj Mishra (@sanojmishra)

NHRC Probe Into Monalisa Bhosle’s Marriage

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has reportedly taken cognisance of Monalisa Bhosle and Farman Khan’s marriage and directed the police to conduct an investigation.

The probe was ordered after the commission received a complaint in March regarding Bhosle’s age. According to the complaint, the Bhosle may have been around 16 years old at the time of the marriage.

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This comes after Farman Khan, during a joint press conference with Monalisa after their marriage, displayed both their Aadhaar cards to assert that they are adults.

The complaint also raised concerns that documents related to Bhosle’s age may have been manipulated or contained incorrect information. It further called for an inquiry into whether there was any pressure, fraud, or concealment of identity during the marriage.

NHRC Seeks Report

Taking cognisance of the matter as a potential human rights violation, the NHRC has sought an action-taken report within seven days.

The commission has also directed the Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of Madhya Pradesh and Kerala to coordinate in the investigation so that all aspects of the case are examined thoroughly and fairly.