Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli cremated in Mumbai after heart attack.

Wife Aruna Irani, film personalities attended Kohli's last rites.

Actor Raza Murad recalled Kohli's school days and early career.

Kohli launched Ajay Devgn with hit film Phool Aur Kaante.

Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli was cremated in Mumbai on Wednesday, a day after his death at the age of 77 following a heart attack. His wife, actor Aruna Irani, was visibly emotional at the crematorium as members of the film industry, including Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, Rajpal Yadav and Javed Akhtar, arrived to pay their final respects.

Kohli's last journey began at 10 am from his residence at Green Acres in Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, and continued towards Oshiwara Crematorium, where colleagues, friends and industry figures gathered to bid farewell to the filmmaker.

ALSO READ: Kuku Kohli Dies At 77: ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ Director Suffered Massive Heart Attack

Aruna Irani Reaches Crematorium In Tears

Among those present at the crematorium were actor Gajendra Chauhan, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) President BN Tiwari and Vice President Ashok Dubey. Aruna Irani arrived to say goodbye to her husband, visibly overcome with emotion.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were also among the Bollywood names who attended the funeral, along with filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Actors Rajpal Yadav and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar were also present.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrive at Oshiwara crematorium to attend the last rites of filmmaker Kuku Kohli pic.twitter.com/mWNHbIkWMA — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2026

Raza Murad Recalls His Schoolmate Kuku Kohli

Actor Raza Murad remembered Kohli as a schoolmate from St Theresa's High School in Bandra. He said the filmmaker was two years his senior and recalled their early days together.

"He was my schoolmate, two years senior to me at St. Theresa's High School in Bandra. So, we were together in school," Murad said.

Murad also spoke about Kohli's early career at RK Studios, where he worked as an assistant director to Raj Kapoor before becoming an associate of filmmaker Rahul Rawail.

"And in R.K. (Studios), he was an assistant director to Raj Sahab. Then he was an associate of Rahul Rawail. So, we worked with Raj Sahab as well, and also with Rahul Rawail in the film 'Gunaahgar'," he said.

The actor went on to recall his association with Kohli's first film as a director, Phool Aur Kaante, the movie that introduced Ajay Devgn as a leading actor and went on to become a commercial success.

"And after that, in his first film, 'Phool Aur Kaante', I had a very important role," Murad said, adding that Kohli was known as Avtar Kohli during his school days.

VIDEO | Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli, whose 1991 film "Phool Aur Kaante" launched Ajay Devgn's Bollywood career, died on Tuesday following a massive heart attack. He was 77.



Actor Raza Murad says, "He was not only a filmmaker for me, he was two years senior to me in school in… pic.twitter.com/swCsNlvv3D — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 26, 2026

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'He Was A Low-Profile Person,' Says Murad

Remembering Kohli's personality, Murad described him as someone who stayed away from publicity and preferred to keep his life private.

"He was a low-profile person, not media savvy, spoke very little, and minded his own business," Murad said.

Murad also spoke about Aruna Irani's loss, stressing how difficult the absence of a lifelong companion can become later in life.

"I just feel bad for Aruna ji. In this advanced age, there is a great need for companionship. If that companionship is taken away at this age, loneliness becomes very painful," he said.

"Companionship is all that remains; you live for each other. So, I feel very sorry for Aruna ji as well," Murad added.

Raza Murad Recalls Kohli Looking Well At Recent Event

Murad said Kohli had appeared to be in good health when he last saw him at a memorial service with Aruna Irani, making the news of his sudden death even more difficult to absorb.

"He seemed perfectly fine, but the thing is, you never know when someone's station will arrive. We are all sitting on a train. The train is life. No one can say when or where someone might have to get off," Murad said.

He also offered prayers for Kohli and strength for Aruna Irani as she comes to terms with the loss.

"It's all in the hands of the Almighty. He sends us, and He calls us back. We can only pray for the peace of his soul, and we can also pray for Aruna ji, that God gives her patience and the strength to bear this shock," he added.

Kuku Kohli's Films And Directorial Career

Kuku Kohli made his directorial debut with Phool Aur Kaante, which featured Ajay Devgn, Madhoo, Amrish Puri, Aruna Irani and Jagdeep. The film's success helped establish Devgn's career in Bollywood.

Kohli later directed Suhaag in 1994, starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor and Nagma. His other films included Haqeeqat, Zulmi, Anari No. 1 and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Last rites of filmmaker Kuku Kohli are being performed at the Oshiwara crematorium.



'Phool aur Kaante' director Kuku Kohli passed away at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai yesterday. pic.twitter.com/6tWRkHA5dN — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2026

His final directorial film was Woh Tera Naam Tha, released in 2004.

Kuku Kohli is survived by his wife Aruna Irani and daughters Pooja and Karishma from his first marriage to Rita Kohli.

(With inputs from ANI)