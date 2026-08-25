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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKuku Kohli Dies At 77: ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ Director Suffered Massive Heart Attack

Kuku Kohli Dies At 77: ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ Director Suffered Massive Heart Attack

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 25 Aug 2026 10:34 PM (IST)

Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli, best known for launching Ajay Devgn with the 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante, died at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday. He was 77.

Kohli, whose real name was Sandesh Kohli, had been associated with Hindi cinema for several decades. His friend, filmmaker-producer Ashoke Pandit, confirmed his death to HT City, saying Kohli died of a massive heart attack.

‘He Was Hale and Hearty Before That’

Confirming the filmmaker's death, Pandit said, “He had no illness, it was a massive heart attack. He was hale and hearty before that. Kuku was also the General Secretary of IFTDA (Indian Film and Television Director's Association).”

Kohli is survived by his wife, actor Aruna Irani. He also had two children, Pooja and Karishma, with his first wife Rita Kohli.

Kuku Kohli’s Directorial Debut With Ajay Devgn

Kohli made his directorial debut with Phool Aur Kaante, which went on to become a commercial success. The film starred Ajay Devgn alongside Madhoo, Amrish Puri, Aruna Irani and Jagdeep.

He followed it with Kohraam in the same year and directed Suhaag in 1994, which featured Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor and Nagma.

Suhaag became a hit and marked the first on-screen pairing of Devgn and Kumar.

Films Directed By Kuku Kohli

Kohli went on to direct several films during his career, including Haqeeqat (1995), Zulmi (1999), Anari No. 1 (1999) and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa (2002).

His final directorial venture, Woh Tera Naam Tha, was released in 2004.

In January 2026, Kohli had spoken publicly about the theatrical re-release of Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa. He had said he was happy that a new generation would get an opportunity to discover the film in cinemas.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Aug 2026 10:34 PM (IST)
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