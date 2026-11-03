‘Kuchh Toh Log Kahenge’: Ranbir Kapoor Responds To ‘Ramayana’ Trolling With Iconic Song

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film garnered mixed international reviews but strong advance box office.

Ranbir Kapoor is unfazed by the relentless online trolling and mixed reviews surrounding his upcoming mythological epic Ramayana. He also turned to a classic Hindi melody to address the negativity. Speaking at an event, the actor gracefully brushed off the internet scrutiny through an iconic song.

Ranbir Kapoor's Classic Reply

While interacting with students at the event, Ranbir Kapoor, who essays the role of Lord Rama, offered a calm and grounded take on criticism. Drawing inspiration from the iconic melody, the actor stated, "Kuchh to log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna" (People will always say something, it is their job to speak).

Urging the audience not to be perturbed by outside noise, Ranbir elaborated, "What matters is the people who matter, the people who care for your work, your intention, and your kindness. That's what matters the most."

Talking About Online Trolling, Ranbir Said:- “I believe in the philosophy of ‘Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Logon Ka Kaam Hai Kehna!’ Don’t let the noise bother you. If your intentions are right and your hard work and dedication are honest, let your work do the talking.” https://t.co/ucNtb2j3bx — 𝓐𝔂𝓪𝓷 🚩 (@behind_you_rk) November 1, 2026

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Nitesh Tiwari And Namit Malhotra Weigh In

Director Nitesh Tiwari also addressed the critique separately, standing firmly by the dedication of his entire team. "If your conscience is clear, and if your effort was hundred per cent, then what else do you need?" he remarked.

Sharing a similar perspective in a recent international interview, co-producer Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus admitted that he has begun finding the memes rather humorous.

"Honestly, after a point, I've started laughing at it because it's meant for humour," Malhotra said. Noting that viral mockery is often short-lived, he emphasized taking both praise and criticism in stride. Invoking the spirit of the epic, Malhotra observed that just as Lord Rama accepted his exile with the same equanimity as the royal crown, one must learn to welcome both triumph and tribulation together.

Producer Namit Malhotra sir on memes and trolling. #Ramayana https://t.co/8MiYjWybKL — ರಾಜಾಹುಲಿ ʳᵃᵐᵃʸᵃⁿᵃ ⁰⁴ ¹¹ ²⁶ (@The_Tony_RSY) November 3, 2026

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International Reviews And Box Office

The team's remarks come on the back of the movie's global premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, which drew mixed reactions from international film critics. While publications like IndieWire praised the breathtaking scale and the majestic collaborative score by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, outlets such as IGN felt the fantasy action sequences lacked sufficient emotional weight.

Despite the divided critical reception and relentless meme culture, Ramayana is scripting records at the ticket counter. Co-starring Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, the magnum opus has already collected over Rs 85 crore at the advance booking window globally ahead of its worldwide festive premiere.