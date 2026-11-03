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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Kuchh Toh Log Kahenge’: Ranbir Kapoor Responds To ‘Ramayana’ Trolling With Iconic Song

‘Kuchh Toh Log Kahenge’: Ranbir Kapoor Responds To ‘Ramayana’ Trolling With Iconic Song

Ranbir Kapoor brushed off online trolling and mixed international reviews of Ramayana by recalling the classic song ‘Kuchh Toh Log Kahenge’ at an event.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 06:27 PM (IST)
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  • Film garnered mixed international reviews but strong advance box office.

Ranbir Kapoor is unfazed by the relentless online trolling and mixed reviews surrounding his upcoming mythological epic Ramayana. He also turned to a classic Hindi melody to address the negativity. Speaking at an event, the actor gracefully brushed off the internet scrutiny through an iconic song.

Ranbir Kapoor's Classic Reply

While interacting with students at the event, Ranbir Kapoor, who essays the role of Lord Rama, offered a calm and grounded take on criticism. Drawing inspiration from the iconic melody, the actor stated, "Kuchh to log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna" (People will always say something, it is their job to speak).

Urging the audience not to be perturbed by outside noise, Ranbir elaborated, "What matters is the people who matter, the people who care for your work, your intention, and your kindness. That's what matters the most."

Also Read: ‘People Were Suffocating’: Actor Slams SpiceJet After Mumbai-Gorakhpur Flight Cancellation, Shares Video Lying On Tarmac

Nitesh Tiwari And Namit Malhotra Weigh In

Director Nitesh Tiwari also addressed the critique separately, standing firmly by the dedication of his entire team. "If your conscience is clear, and if your effort was hundred per cent, then what else do you need?" he remarked.

Sharing a similar perspective in a recent international interview, co-producer Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus admitted that he has begun finding the memes rather humorous.

"Honestly, after a point, I've started laughing at it because it's meant for humour," Malhotra said. Noting that viral mockery is often short-lived, he emphasized taking both praise and criticism in stride. Invoking the spirit of the epic, Malhotra observed that just as Lord Rama accepted his exile with the same equanimity as the royal crown, one must learn to welcome both triumph and tribulation together.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Surprises Fans Outside Mannat On 61st Birthday; Strikes Signature Pose In Viral Videos | WATCH

International Reviews And Box Office

The team's remarks come on the back of the movie's global premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, which drew mixed reactions from international film critics. While publications like IndieWire praised the breathtaking scale and the majestic collaborative score by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, outlets such as IGN felt the fantasy action sequences lacked sufficient emotional weight.

Despite the divided critical reception and relentless meme culture, Ramayana is scripting records at the ticket counter. Co-starring Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, the magnum opus has already collected over Rs 85 crore at the advance booking window globally ahead of its worldwide festive premiere.

Frequently Asked Questions

How is 'Ramayana' performing at the box office despite the mixed reception?

Despite mixed critical reception and online trolling, 'Ramayana' is scripting records at the ticket counter. It has already collected over Rs 85 crore in global advance bookings.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 06:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Nitesh Tiwari Ramayana Social Media Namit Malhotra
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