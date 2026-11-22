Poonam Pandey has taken a humorous swipe at the makers of India's Got Latent after her appearance in the show's second season failed to reach viewers. Following the season finale, the actress shared photographs from the sets on Instagram, suggesting that her episode may have been too controversial to release. Her post also featured comedian Samay Raina and fellow panelists Balraj Ghai, Maheep Singh and Madhur Virli. Poonam's remark has since prompted curiosity among fans about why the episode was left out. The actress has not shared any further details about the unreleased appearance so far.

Poonam Pandey's Post On Unreleased India's Got Latent Episode

Poonam shared pictures from the shoot on Instagram on Sunday, November 22, and added a tongue-in-cheek caption about her missing episode. She wrote, "Lagta hai mera #indiasgotlatent season two ka episode kuch zyada hi controversial tha… Isiliye post nahi kiya."

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The photographs featured Samay Raina, Balraj Ghai, Maheep Singh and Madhur Virli, who were part of the panel for the episode. Poonam's post came after India's Got Latent Season 2 concluded, with her appearance still unavailable to viewers.

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Her comment has led fans to speculate about the reason behind the episode's absence. However, neither Poonam nor the show's makers have publicly explained why it was not released.

Poonam Pandey's Second Appearance On India's Got Latent

Had the episode been released, it would have marked Poonam's second appearance on Samay Raina's comedy show. She had earlier featured as a guest judge in the eighth episode of Season 1 in 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@poonampandeyreal)

That episode also included chess players Vidit Gujrathi and Sagar Shah as panelists. Her latest post has brought attention back to her association with the show, although details about the unaired episode remain limited.

Poonam Pandey's Work Front

Poonam was last seen on television in Lock Upp, the reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut in 2022. Comedian Munawar Faruqui won its first season, while Payal Rohatgi finished as the runner-up.

The actress is also frequently spotted at industry events, parties, and public gatherings. While Poonam has made light of her unreleased appearance, the reason behind the episode's absence remains unclear. The post has nevertheless renewed interest in her stint on India's Got Talent Season 2.