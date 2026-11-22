Poonam Pandey humorously suggested her episode might have been too controversial, leading to its non-release. Neither she nor the show's makers have publicly explained why it was withheld.
'Kuch Zyada Hi Controversial Tha': Poonam Pandey Mocks Unreleased Samay Raina Show Episode
Poonam Pandey jokes that her India's Got Latent Season 2 episode was too controversial to release, sharing behind-the-scenes pictures with Samay Raina and other panelists.
- Poonam Pandey joked about her unaired reality show episode.
- She implied the 'India's Got Latent' segment was controversial.
- Her post sparked fan curiosity about the episode's absence.
- Show creators and actress offered no official explanation.
Poonam Pandey has taken a humorous swipe at the makers of India's Got Latent after her appearance in the show's second season failed to reach viewers. Following the season finale, the actress shared photographs from the sets on Instagram, suggesting that her episode may have been too controversial to release. Her post also featured comedian Samay Raina and fellow panelists Balraj Ghai, Maheep Singh and Madhur Virli. Poonam's remark has since prompted curiosity among fans about why the episode was left out. The actress has not shared any further details about the unreleased appearance so far.
Poonam Pandey's Post On Unreleased India's Got Latent Episode
Poonam shared pictures from the shoot on Instagram on Sunday, November 22, and added a tongue-in-cheek caption about her missing episode. She wrote, "Lagta hai mera #indiasgotlatent season two ka episode kuch zyada hi controversial tha… Isiliye post nahi kiya."
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The photographs featured Samay Raina, Balraj Ghai, Maheep Singh and Madhur Virli, who were part of the panel for the episode. Poonam's post came after India's Got Latent Season 2 concluded, with her appearance still unavailable to viewers.
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Her comment has led fans to speculate about the reason behind the episode's absence. However, neither Poonam nor the show's makers have publicly explained why it was not released.
Poonam Pandey's Second Appearance On India's Got Latent
Had the episode been released, it would have marked Poonam's second appearance on Samay Raina's comedy show. She had earlier featured as a guest judge in the eighth episode of Season 1 in 2024.
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That episode also included chess players Vidit Gujrathi and Sagar Shah as panelists. Her latest post has brought attention back to her association with the show, although details about the unaired episode remain limited.
Poonam Pandey's Work Front
Poonam was last seen on television in Lock Upp, the reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut in 2022. Comedian Munawar Faruqui won its first season, while Payal Rohatgi finished as the runner-up.
The actress is also frequently spotted at industry events, parties, and public gatherings. While Poonam has made light of her unreleased appearance, the reason behind the episode's absence remains unclear. The post has nevertheless renewed interest in her stint on India's Got Talent Season 2.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Poonam Pandey's episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 not released?
What was Poonam Pandey's reaction to her episode not airing?
Poonam Pandey shared photos from the set on Instagram with a tongue-in-cheek caption. She implied her episode was too controversial to be posted, sparking fan curiosity.
Who were the other panelists with Poonam Pandey in the unreleased episode?
The unreleased episode featured Poonam Pandey alongside comedian Samay Raina and fellow panelists Balraj Ghai, Maheep Singh, and Madhur Virli. She posted pictures with them from the shoot.
Was this Poonam Pandey's first appearance on India's Got Latent?
No, this would have been Poonam Pandey's second appearance on the show. She previously featured as a guest judge in the eighth episode of Season 1 in 2024.