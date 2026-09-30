Kubbra Sait Defends Govinda Amid Komal Rani Dating Rumours: ‘When Did Gossip Become Judgement?’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Govinda's dating rumors with Komal Rani sparked controversy.

Kubbra Sait questioned quickly labeling women

She urged respecting personal choices, not judging gossip.

Govinda, Komal denied rumors, called speculation

Govinda’s personal life has once again become a talking point after appearances with Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar fuelled dating rumours. The speculation has also drawn comments from his wife, Sunita Ahuja, who referred to Komal as his “sugar daddy”. Amid the chatter, actor Kubbra Sait has spoken up in Govinda’s defence, questioning why a woman seen with a male celebrity is quickly labelled a “mystery woman” or “alleged girlfriend”. In an Instagram video, Kubbra criticised the way gossip turns into judgement and urged people to respect women’s personal choices instead of demanding explanations for rumours they did not start.

Kubbra Sait Questions Govinda-Komаl Rani Gossip

Kubbra Sait took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts on the speculation surrounding Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar. The actor said she had grown up watching Govinda and considers him a “superstar, icon, legend”, particularly recalling his dominance during the 1990s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kubbra Sait (@kubbrasait)

Kubbra pointed out how quickly online speculation can turn into a relationship narrative. Referring to women seen around male celebrities, she said, “But today in 2026, if there is a girl, if she’s near him, if she’s breathing air around him, then she’s a ‘mystery woman’, an ‘alleged girlfriend’. You tell me, who has come to this conclusion?”

She clarified that she does not know Govinda personally but has met Sunita Ahuja, whom she described as “funny”, “outspoken”, “outrageous” and “incredible”.

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‘When Did Gossip Stop Being Gossip?’

Kubbra said what concerned her was the pressure placed on women to repeatedly address rumours and explain situations they did not create.

She questioned the point at which gossip began being treated as a judgement on someone’s personal life. Kubbra said, “When the hell did gossip stop being gossip and start becoming judgement? I’m a public figure, I get it. My life is excruciating, but it’s my work. Why are you taking my personal life and then making it a public spittoon? Like, who asked you?”

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The actor also spoke about the need to respect women beyond moments when serious incidents make headlines. She said respect should extend to their everyday decisions and personal choices.

Kubbra added, “Respect a woman in everyday life, in everyday choices, and don’t ask women to come forward and justify themselves. No one asked.” She further criticised people who turn unverified personal-life speculation into viral social media content, saying, “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all. Just be a fan. Enjoy being a fan.”

What Govinda And Komal Rani Have Said

Rumours about Govinda and Komal Rani gained attention after the two were seen together at the airport and later at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja. The sightings led to speculation about their equation, particularly amid reports concerning Govinda’s marriage to Sunita Ahuja.

Govinda rejected the dating rumours and maintained that his relationship with Komal was professional. He also said his visit to Lalbaugcha Raja was connected to prayers for the success of their film, Roopa. According to Govinda, the speculation was part of a “strategically planned” effort to create distance between him and his family and damage his public image.

Komal also addressed the controversy through an Instagram post. She denied being responsible for any problems between Govinda and Sunita and objected to her name being repeatedly brought into the matter. She said, “Nobody can be a homebreaker in an already broken house”.

Meanwhile, actors including Divya Khossla Kumar, Rakhi Sawant and Kashmera Shah have publicly expressed support for Sunita amid the controversy. For now, the dating speculation remains disputed, with Govinda and Komal denying the narrative while Kubbra has questioned the larger culture of turning celebrity sightings into conclusions about private relationships.