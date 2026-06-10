Krystle D’Souza Is Dating ‘Desi Bling’ Fame AP: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Krystle D’Souza is confirmed dating Dubai-based businessman AP.

Their relationship gained public attention from viral social media pictures.

Sources reveal they have been together for several months now.

AP is an entrepreneur, featured on Netflix's Desi Bling.

Television actor Krystle D’Souza is dating AP, a Dubai-based businessman who gained recognition through Netflix’s Desi Bling, according to a report by HT City. The confirmation came after a loved-up picture of the two went viral on social media.

Krystle D’Souza Dating AP

“Krystle is dating AP,” a source told HT City, adding, “They have been together for a few months now and things are going really well between them.”

The source further shared that the couple shares a strong bond. “It’s still early for them to make an official announcement, but they are enjoying their time together,” the insider added.

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The report also mentioned that the two have been spending a lot of time together in Dubai, with Krystle reportedly travelling to the UAE more often than before.

“She has been travelling there quite frequently. Krystle is in a very happy space personally. They are keeping things private for now, but the relationship is definitely going strong,” the source said.

Viral Video Started Dating Rumours

Dating rumours first surfaced after a video of the two partying together went viral. In the video, Krystle is seen posing for a group photo when AP embraces her from behind and kisses her cheek.

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Later, she also shared a picture holding a man’s arm, accompanied by heart and nazar amulet emojis. However, the man’s face was not visible.

Who Is AP?

AP is a Dubai-based entrepreneur and the owner of AP Super Cars, a luxury car business specialising in high-end vehicles and rental services. He also appeared on Desi Bling as the ex-boyfriend of Pamela “Pammi” Serena. Despite their breakup, the two remained on friendly terms during the show.

About Krystle D’Souza

Krystle D’Souza is known for her roles in popular TV shows such as Kahe Naa Kahe, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Brahmarakshas, Belaan Wali Bahu, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, and Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar.

She has also been linked in the past to her Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai co-star Karan Tacker, though she has never confirmed the relationship publicly.

In films and OTT, she has appeared in Chehre, Visfot, Fittrat, and First Copy, and is next set to feature in Jaageer.



