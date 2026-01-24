KRK Sent To 3-Day Police Custody In Oshiwara Firing Case

Actor and film critic Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, has been remanded to three days of police custody by a Bandra court following his arrest in connection with the Oshiwara firing incident. The Mumbai Police detained the actor after identifying him as the main suspect in the case, which triggered panic in a residential complex in Andheri earlier this month.

KRK was taken into custody late on Friday night by officials from the Oshiwara police station. The arrest follows days of investigation and forensic analysis linked to a firing incident that occurred on January 18.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Actor-producer Kamaal R Khan brought out of a Bandra Court by Oshiwara Police.



He was arrested after questioning in connection with an incident of firing in Oshiwara area of Mumbai.



The Court has sent him to Police custody till January 27. pic.twitter.com/7Tcmu8Eeih — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2026

Arrest After Oshiwara firing incident

According to several reports, the actor was brought to the Oshiwara police station for questioning soon after his detention. During the inquiry, he reportedly acknowledged his involvement in the firing incident. Police have stated that the shots were allegedly discharged using a firearm licensed in his name.

Following this development, authorities seized the weapon and initiated the required legal documentation related to the licensed gun. Officials confirmed that procedural formalities are ongoing as part of the broader investigation.

Oshiwara Firing Incident

The firing took place at a residential building in the Oshiwara area of Andheri, where two rounds were discharged, causing alarm among residents. During the course of the investigation, police recovered two bullets from Nalanda Society, one from a second-floor apartment and another from the fourth floor.

Investigators revealed that one of the impacted flats is owned by a writer-director, while the other belongs to a model. Despite the seriousness of the incident, no injuries were reported, and residents were declared safe.

Forensic Evidence Strengthens Case

To probe the matter, a dedicated team comprising 18 personnel from the Oshiwara police station was assembled under the supervision of senior inspector Sanjay Chavan. Several units from the crime branch were also roped in to assist, ANI reported.

Initially, the probe faced hurdles as CCTV footage from the surrounding area did not offer conclusive leads. The investigation gained momentum after forensic and ballistic examinations were conducted. Based on these findings, police concluded that the bullets were likely fired from KRK’s bungalow, significantly strengthening the case against him.

What Lies Ahead

An ANI report stated that police sources indicated that while KRK has been placed in custody, the investigation is still ongoing. Authorities are now focused on establishing the motive behind the firing and examining whether additional charges may be applicable as the case progresses.