Kritika Kamra Makes Relationship With Gaurav Kapur Instagram Official, Shares Breakfast Pics

After months of whispers surrounding their relationship, actor Kritika Kamra has finally put the rumours to rest. On Wednesday, the actor delighted her followers by posting candid snapshots from a laid-back breakfast outing with television host and cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur, confirming that the two are indeed together.

Kritika Kamra shares photos with Gaurav Kapur

Kritika shared a carousel of photos from their outing and captioned it simply as, “breakfast with…”, playfully echoing the title of Gaurav’s hit talk series Breakfast with Champions. The candid shots show the duo enjoying a quiet moment, smiling and visibly comfortable in each other’s company.

As soon as the post went live, fans rushed to the comments section with reactions ranging from excitement to disbelief. One fan wrote, “Badhaiyaa cheers to our Couple,” while another could not contain their surprise, commenting, “Are you guys dating omggg.” Another user reacted with, “OMG… finally,” while someone else shared their long-time admiration for both, writing, “Both you K n Gourav (fav since his Cnannel V days ) ofcourse K since KTLK days !so glad to see both together ! Love you.”

About Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra

Gaurav Kapur, who began his career as a VJ and actor, transitioned into sports presenting and is today widely recognised as one of the popular faces in cricket broadcasting. Kritika Kamra, on the other hand, has been a well-known name on Indian television with hit shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Reporters. In recent years, she has also been making a mark on digital platforms with roles in Tandav (2021), Bambai Meri Jaan (2023), and the film Bheed (2023).

This marks a new chapter for both, as Gaurav was earlier married to actor-model Kirat Bhattal, while Kritika has previously dated actor Karan Kundrra.