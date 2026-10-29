Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Audiences can drive change by supporting female-led films.

Kriti Sanon has called for greater gender equality in Bollywood, urging filmmakers to invest more in female-led films and take financial risks comparable to male-led blockbusters such as Pathaan and Dhurandhar. Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2026, the actor highlighted the pay gap and stressed that audiences also have a role in driving change. While acknowledging progress in the portrayal of women on screen, Kriti pointed out that disparities in remuneration and film budgets persist. She believes the industry must show greater confidence in women-led projects to bring about meaningful change.

Taking Risk

Kriti pointed out that male-led films are often mounted on a grand scale to attract audiences to theatres. She believes filmmakers should show the same confidence in female-led projects instead of limiting their budgets because a woman is headlining the film.

“We should have the guts to back a story which we feel needs a big budget, whether it is for a male or female actor. Put in the same amount of money. If you make a Pathaan or a Dhurandhar with a female actor, put in the same amount of money. If the story is so good, it will do well. We should take that risk.”

Her remarks highlight a longstanding concern in Bollywood, which is that female-led films are often expected to succeed with comparatively smaller budgets, while male-led projects are more readily backed as large-scale theatrical spectacles.

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Kriti also called on audiences to help narrow the gap by watching films without making the gender of the lead actor the deciding factor.

Sharing her perspective on how audience support dictates industry trends, Kriti said, “If a female-led film gets a great opening and becomes a blockbuster, things will change.”

She pointed out that actors often justify higher remuneration by saying they bring audiences to theatres. According to Kriti, when female-led films also draw strong crowds and deliver good box-office results, the industry's perception of their commercial potential can change.

Kriti Sanon's Upcoming Projects

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Cocktail 2. She has also confirmed that her next film will feature her as the lead. While reports suggest that the project is a large-scale horror film backed by Maddock Films, the makers have yet to officially announce its title and release date.

Meanwhile, Kriti’s recent reunion with Varun Dhawan and filmmaker Amar Kaushik has sparked speculation about a possible collaboration, though details remain under wraps.