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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘My Choli Became Prime-Time News’: Kriti Sanon Recalls Facing Criticism Over Raksha Bandhan Ad

‘My Choli Became Prime-Time News’: Kriti Sanon Recalls Facing Criticism Over Raksha Bandhan Ad

Kriti Sanon has opened up about facing criticism over her Raksha Bandhan advertisement, saying she never imagined that her clothes would become a topic of discussion on prime-time news.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 10:48 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kriti Sanon faced backlash for her Raksha Bandhan ad outfit.
  • She expressed disbelief her attire caused a prime-time debate.
  • Sanon questioned judging women's cultural respect by their clothes.

Kriti Sanon faced criticism over her outfit in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement, with the controversy escalating to the point that the makers eventually pulled down the ad. At the time, the actress questioned when people would stop telling women what they should wear. She also pointed out that while ethnic fashion has evolved significantly over the years, a woman’s respect for her culture is still often judged by her clothes and neckline.

The actress has again reacted to the issue, saying she never expected her clothes to become a topic of debate on prime-time television.

‘My Choli Became A Prime-Time Debate’

Kriti Sanon recently appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show What Women Want (Season 6), where she discussed the controversy and revealed how much attention her “choli” had received.

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Speaking to Kareena, Kriti said, “I couldn’t believe it... when my choli became the topic of a six-person panel discussion on prime-time news.”

To this, Kareena replied, “I know.”

Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan Ad

The controversy began after the actress was seen wearing an Indo-Western outfit, including a white, deep-neck bralette, for Raksha Bandhan. She was shown celebrating Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhis on her brother and her pet dog.

Some social media users criticised Kriti’s outfit, arguing that it was inappropriate for a traditional festival. Others also questioned the way Raksha Bandhan was portrayed in the advertisement, including the absence of certain traditional elements and the inclusion of a pet animal.

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Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut also criticised Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan advertisement.

Kriti Sanon Questions Criticism

Kriti had earlier reacted to the criticism on Instagram, questioning why women are still judged by what they wear. 

“The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions,” she wrote, before addin how she and her sister celebrate the festival. 

“Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family!”

She further asked when people would stop commenting on what women have to wear. Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline.”

On September 27, Kriti Sanon also shared a post about women’s safety and creating a better world for daughters. A few days later, she shared another post addressing victim-blaming and the way women’s clothing is discussed.

The post read, “‘Was it my fault?’ asked the short skirt. ‘No, it happened to me too,’ replied the burqa...”

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Kriti Sanon criticized for her Raksha Bandhan ad?

She faced criticism for wearing a deep-neck bralette in an Indo-Western outfit, which some deemed inappropriate for the traditional festival. The ad's portrayal of Raksha Bandhan also drew critique.

How did Kriti Sanon respond to the criticism?

Kriti questioned why women are judged by their clothes, stating that culture is in the heart, not the neckline.

What was the outcome of the controversy surrounding the advertisement?

The controversy escalated to the point where the makers eventually pulled down the Raksha Bandhan advertisement. Kriti also discussed it on Kareena Kapoor Khan's show.

Did anyone else comment on the Kriti Sanon ad controversy?

Yes, actress and politician Kangana Ranaut also criticized Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan advertisement.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 07 Oct 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kriti Sanon Raksha Bandhan Kareena Kapoor Khan ENtertainment News
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