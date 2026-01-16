Kriti Sanon Pens Emotional Note For Sister Nupur After Her Wedding To Stebin Ben

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKriti Sanon Pens Emotional Note For Sister Nupur After Her Wedding To Stebin Ben

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon shared an emotional note on Instagram for her sister Nupur Sanon after her wedding with singer Stebin Ben, calling it one of the most beautiful moments of her life.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 01:03 PM (IST)

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon penned a note on her social media for her sister and singer Nupur Sanon, who recently got married to "Sahiba" fame Stebin Ben and said she doesn't have enough words to explain how she is feeling.

The duo announced their wedding on January 11 by uploading a series of pictures on their respective social media handle from their big day.

Kriti uploaded a post on her Instagram on Thursday. It began with a picture of her and Nupur and was followed by glimpses from the wedding and other ceremonies.

"Words can never be enough to explain what I’m feeling.. still hasn’t sunk in..

My little one is married! From holding you in my arms for the first time when I was 5, to now holding your chaadar and seeing you all dressed up as the prettiest bride I’ve ever seen. My heart is so full seeing you so happy, in love and beginning the next and the most beautiful chapter of your life with the Best life partner we could ever ask for you," Kriti wrote in her post.

"@stebinben you’ve been a part of our family for more than 5yrs now and our bond has strengthened with each passing year.. I love you Stebu and I know I’ve gained a brother and a friend for life who’s always gonna be there for me.Seeing you two tie the knot and say your vows has been one of the most emotionally beautiful moments of my life! What precious memories. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti Sanon 🦋 (@kritisanon)

She is my JAAN and I know she’s yours too.. for life! I’m never really “Giving her away”, so Welcome to the Sanon family," she added.

Nupur and Stebin have been together since 2023, but never confirmed their relation in public despite being spotted together at several events. The duo got engaged on January 3. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Jan 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kriti Sanon Kriti Sanon Sister Bollywood Celebrity Wedding Stebin Ben Wedding Nupur Sanon Wedding Nupur Sanon Married
