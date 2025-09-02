Kriti Sanon On Gender Bias In Bollywood: ‘Male Co-Stars Get Better Rooms, Better Cars'

Bollywood’s ongoing conversation about gender equality has gained another strong voice, with Kriti Sanon highlighting the subtle ways female actors are often treated differently from their male counterparts. In a recent interview with NDTV, the Mimi star spoke candidly about her personal experiences, emphasizing the need for change in industry mindsets.

Kriti reflects on her upbringing

Sharing her perspective, Kriti credited her parents for creating a gender-neutral environment at home. Both working professionals, they divided household responsibilities equally, which meant Kriti and her sister Nupur Sanon grew up without feeling limited by societal expectations.

She revealed that while her mother had to fight for the right to study and give up hobbies along the way, she ensured her daughters had the freedom to dream and choose their own paths.

“Don’t make me feel smaller because I’m a woman”

While she has not faced blatant discrimination often, Kriti acknowledged moments that made her feel undermined compared to her male co-stars. “It hasn’t happened too many times, but little things like the male actor getting a better car or a better room… It’s not about the car, but about not making me feel smaller because I’m a woman. Just make it equal,” she said.

The actress pointed out that much of the bias stems from ingrained habits. “Sometimes even ADs have a habit of calling the female actor first and waiting for the male actor later. I’ve had to tell them not to do that. The mindset needs to change,” she added.

What’s next for Kriti Sanon

Kriti was last seen in Do Patti, which she also co-produced. Starring alongside Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh, the Netflix release earned positive reviews from critics. The National Award-winning actress will next appear opposite Dhanush in Anand L Rai’s romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein, penned by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, scheduled to release on November 28. She also has Cocktail 2 lined up, sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor.