HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKriti Sanon Heads To Udaipur With Kabir Bahia For Sister Nupur Sanon’s Wedding To Stebin Ben | Watch

Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben are set to marry on January 11, 2026, in Udaipur. Here’s everything we know about the wedding, guest list and celebrations.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 08:06 AM (IST)

Wedding celebrations have officially begun for Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben, with the Sanon family kickstarting festivities ahead of the couple’s destination wedding in Rajasthan. The actor and entrepreneur is set to marry her longtime partner on January 11, 2026, in Udaipur, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the much-admired couple.

Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin with Family Departure

Ahead of the grand ceremony, Nupur was recently seen at the Kalina private airport in Mumbai with her parents, as the family prepared to fly out for the wedding celebrations. Dressed comfortably and keeping things understated, the family appeared excited as they headed to Rajasthan, where pre-wedding rituals are scheduled over the weekend.

Stebin Ben was also spotted at the airport, briefly acknowledging photographers before moving along. While the moment was kept simple and private, it added to the growing excitement surrounding the upcoming nuptials.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kriti Sanon Joins In, Sparks Buzz with Airport Appearance

Adding star power to the pre-wedding movement was Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, who arrived alongside her rumoured partner Kabir Bahia. The duo entered together and waved at the paparazzi but refrained from addressing any questions regarding their relationship. Their appearance quickly became a talking point, further amplifying public interest around the wedding celebrations.

Inside the Udaipur Wedding and Reception Plans

According to reports, the wedding ceremony will take place at the Fairmont Hotel in Udaipur. The couple has planned an intimate yet lavish three-day celebration, attended by close family members and friends. After the festivities conclude, the newlyweds are expected to return to Mumbai.

A separate reception is reportedly being planned in Mumbai following the destination wedding. Unlike the grand Rajasthan affair, this event is expected to be a more private gathering with family, close friends and select members of the film and music industries.

A Proposal Fans Still Remember

Nupur and Stebin had earlier announced their engagement through a heartfelt social media post that instantly resonated with fans. The proposal featured a beautifully choreographed setup, where performers held up the words “Will you marry me?" as Stebin went down on one knee. Nupur later described the proposal as the ‘easiest yes’ of her life.

The engagement pictures also showed an emotional moment between the sisters, with Kriti Sanon hugging Nupur, and another frame capturing the couple glowing with happiness as they celebrated the milestone.

As January 11 approaches, anticipation continues to build for what promises to be one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of 2026.

Read
