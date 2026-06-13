Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kriti Sanon's flat footwear sparks discussion during movie promotions.

This fuels debate on Bollywood's expected height for female stars.

Unverified rumours claim similar footwear requests in past films.

Public opinion remains divided regarding Kriti's consistent footwear choice.

As promotional activities for Cocktail 2 gather pace, the fim's cast, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, have been making appearances across multiple events. While the trailer, music and storyline continue to generate buzz, another unexpected topic has emerged online.

A growing number of social media users have noticed that Kriti Sanon has consistently appeared in flat footwear throughout the film's promotional campaign, while Rashmika Mandanna has frequently been seen wearing heels. The observation has triggered a wider discussion about height perceptions in Bollywood and whether actresses are sometimes expected to adjust their appearance when standing beside male co-stars.

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Social Media Questions Kriti Sanon's Footwear Choice

The conversation started after several promotional appearances where Kriti was photographed alongside Shahid Kapoor. Internet users pointed out that despite wearing flats, the actress often still appeared taller than her co-star.

From music launches to trailer released and media interactions, Kriti's choice of footwear remained largely unchanged, prompting speculation online.

Adding to the discussion are unverified rumours linked to the pair's previous film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Some social media users have claimed that Kriti was allegedly encouraged to wear flats during promotions for that film as well so she would not appear taller than Shahid Kapoor.

However, neither the actors nor their representatives have confirmed such claims.

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Internet Divided Over Theories Behind The Styling Choice

One social media user shared a photograph from the Cocktail 2 promotions and asked, "Do you think kriti does it to satisfy male actor's ego or her team does it deliberately to keep the news cycle running?"

The question quickly attracted a range of opinions.

One user wrote, "If she’s asked to wear flats to avoid looking taller than her costars, that’s unfair. But if she wears them by choice because they’re comfy, it’s nobody else’s business.

Another commented, "Societal expectations demand that the guy should be taller than the girl. So if Shahid is not shown to be taller than her, they can’t market them as a couple to audiences. They’ll just have to cast a shorter actress or taller actor."

A different user offered a broader perspective, saying, "It’s interesting how appearance standards become a serious issue when they affect men. Women have been judged on their looks for centuries. If height norms are unfair, direct that frustration at the norm, not at women."

Meanwhile, another person said, "She obviously does it to not appear taller than her co-actors. Otherwise, most actresses would prefer to wear heels as they give a nice shape to the legs. But good for her though, at least she's not hurting her feet or back!"

Not everyone agreed with the speculation.

One user argued that Kriti's footwear choices have varied depending on the occasion and co-star, writing, "She didn’t wear heels for the Adipurush promotions or even for Instagram shoots when she was paired opposite Prabhas, who is 6'2. But she wore heels opposite Akshay Kumar, who is 5'11 and sometimes also went with flats when paired opposite him.It feels more like her designers choice than anything else."

Another social media user added, "Sometime people are considered about not making other uncomfortable! What’s wrong here idk."

Another user said, "As a tall woman she clearly knows the industry she works in - women clearly don’t have as much a say as men despite a few exceptions. Maybe she prefers not to ruffle feathers and play it safe by switching to flats"