Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kriti Sanon faced criticism for her Rakshabandhan advertisement attire.

She affirmed festival essence comes from emotions, not clothing choices.

Kriti questioned moral policing of women's cultural attire choices.

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has responded to criticism surrounding her Rakshabandhan advertisement look after a section of social media users questioned whether her outfit was appropriate for a festival associated with Indian traditions. While several users praised her contemporary ethnic look, others criticised the actor and linked her outfit to questions of culture and values.

Kriti Sanon Responds To Outfit Criticism

For the advertisement, Kriti was seen wearing an ivory lehenga paired with a deep-neck blouse and a cape. The modern ethnic ensemble received mixed reactions online, with some users objecting to the outfit and even describing it as part of a “woke agenda”. Responding to the criticism, Kriti took the conversation beyond fashion and spoke about the meaning of festivals and traditions. She said the essence of festivals does not depend on what a person wears, but on the emotions and significance attached to the traditions.

Creative freedom is great, but it shouldn't change the essence of a sacred tradition. 🛑🕉️



The new #RakshaBandhan ad featuring #KritiSanon misses the mark completely.



From an inappropriate festive outfit to trivialising the ritual by tying a rakhi to a pet dog, it disregards… pic.twitter.com/1i406na2Wp — sushil kadam (@imsushilkadam) August 24, 2026

“The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions,” Kriti wrote on social media.

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Kriti Talks About Her Rakshabandhan Tradition

The actor also opened up about how Rakshabandhan is celebrated in her family. She revealed that she and her sister, actor Nupur Sanon, tie rakhi to each other. “My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have,” Kriti said. She added that the sisters pray for each other’s health, happiness and long life. Their dogs are also included in the celebrations, as Kriti described them as family.

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‘When Will We Stop Telling Women What To Wear?’

Kriti’s strongest response was directed at the moral policing surrounding her outfit. Questioning why women continue to face scrutiny over their clothing, she wrote, “When will we stop telling women what to wear?” She further questioned why a woman’s respect for her culture is still measured by her clothes. Summing up her stance, Kriti wrote, “Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”

Her comments have reignited a wider conversation about women, fashion and cultural expectations, particularly when female celebrities are judged for their clothing choices. Kangana Ranaut had also criticised Kriti’s outfit in the same advertisement.