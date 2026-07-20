Kriti opted for an elegant all-black outfit. Ziva also wore black, creating a charming twinning moment that caught attention.
Kriti Sanon And Ziva Dhoni's Cute Lord's Moment Goes Viral During India-England ODI
Kriti Sanon won hearts at Lord's with her sweet interaction with MS Dhoni's daughter, Ziva. Photos of the duo smiling and chatting during the India-England ODI have gone viral.
- Kabir Bahia is Sakshi Dhoni's cousin, connecting families.
Kriti Sanon was among the celebrities spotted at Lord's Cricket Ground in London as India took on England in the third ODI. While she attended the match alongside her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia, it was her heartwarming interaction with Ziva Dhoni, daughter of former India captain MS Dhoni, that quickly became the talking point on social media.
Kriti And Ziva's Sweet Interaction Steals The Spotlight
Several photos and videos from the stadium have gone viral, showing Kriti and Ziva sharing smiles, chatting and enjoying the match together. Their cheerful interaction has won over fans online, with many praising the adorable bond between the two.
For the outing, Kriti opted for an elegant all-black outfit, while Ziva also wore black, making for a charming twinning moment that caught the attention of cricket and Bollywood fans alike.
View this post on Instagram
ALSO READ | 'One Of The Biggest Causes Of Global Warming Is Watching P***': Abhinav Shukla's Remarks Go Viral
Rumoured Relationship Continues To Make Headlines
Although much of the attention centred on Kriti's interaction with Ziva, her appearance with Kabir Bahia once again fuelled speculation about their rumoured relationship. The pair had previously been seen together at Edgbaston during another India-England fixture, where photographs of them in the stands also attracted widespread attention.
ALSO READ | Shreyas Talpade Opens Up About Surviving Cardiac Arrest, Says 'I Was Technically Gone For 10 Minutes'
Interestingly, Kriti's connection to the Dhoni family comes through Kabir Bahia. He is reportedly the cousin of Sakshi Dhoni, making him a relative of the former India captain's family.
The match also drew several other well-known faces, including actor Saif Ali Khan, who attended the game with his son Taimur, adding a touch of Bollywood glamour to one of the most anticipated fixtures of the series.