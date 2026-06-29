Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kriti Sanon's birthday wish hinted at new collaboration.

Dhanush's heartfelt tribute also fueled reunion project rumors.

Trio previously collaborated successfully on

No official announcement yet, speculation remains conjectural.

Kriti Sanon's heartfelt birthday message to filmmaker Aanand L Rai and Dhanush's warm tribute have sparked speculation that the trio could reunite for another project, although no official announcement has been made.

On June 28, filmmaker Aanand L Rai celebrated his 55th birthday. Fans and a number of luminaries from the Indian cinema industry sent him well wishes. Fans have been particularly interested in the birthday comments from actresses Kriti Sanon and Dhanush among the numerous tributes, with many seeing it as a potential sign of future collaboration.

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Kriti Sanon's Birthday Wish Sparks Speculation

Kriti Sanon posted a picture of herself embracing Aanand L Rai to her Instagram Stories, but it was her caption that became the buzz of the town.

"Aanand Sir, happy birthday. I'm wishing you a lifetime of joy and love. I really do miss you. Soon, tell us the next tale," she wrote. The line "Tell us the next narrative soon" quickly sparked fan speculation, with many speculating that the actress might be hinting at a future movie with the filmmaker.





Dhanush Shares Heartfelt Tribute

Additionally, Dhanush commemorated the event by sharing an unposed selfie of himself with Aanand L Rai on Instagram. The director can be seen painting the actor's face in the photo. "Happy Birthday, my brother." Love you," Dhanush added, expressing the strong working bond the two have developed over time.

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Kriti, Dhanush's Film Together

The most recent film in which Kriti Sanon and Dhanush appeared together was the love drama Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai and released in theatres on November 28, 2025. The lead couple's chemistry and poignant performances won the movie accolades, and it went on to become a box office hit.

Bollywood Hungama, an entertainment trade publication, reports that the film's global box office receipts were Rs 161.96 crore with a reported production budget of Rs 85 crore. Netflix is presently offering the movie for streaming. Dhanush and Aanand L. Rai, who have previously collaborated on highly praised films like Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021), had another excellent endeavour together.

Will The Trio Reunite?

Fans have frequently voiced their wish to see Kriti Sanon and Dhanush reconnect on the big screen since the success of Tere Ishk Mein. The excitement has been heightened by Kriti's birthday message, with social media users speculating that Aanand L. Rai might already be working on another story that will feature the two.

However, there has been no official announcement of a new project from Kriti Sanon, Dhanush, or Aanand L Rai and the online conversation is still completely conjectural. Fans will have to wait for an official confirmation for the time being but the actor's heartfelt birthday greetings have definitely rekindled expectations of another project involving one of Bollywood's most beloved director-actor teams.





